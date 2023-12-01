Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cullera, Spain

3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
€95,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
€230,000
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 725 m²
Luxury Villa in first sea line in Cullera. Located in the best area of the city. Stunning vi…
€1,01M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in housing development with swimming pool, close to the sea in Cullera, to sólo fo…
€249,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
There sells this spectacular Detached house of Luxury placed in the best urbanización of Cul…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Wide very luminous apartment located in 3 plant of a building of recent construcción in a ca…
€150,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€295,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€288,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
€316,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A very good opportunity to invest in Cullera. Apartment is a 20 meters from the beach. Tha …
€99,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Property in residential with pool, well located and comfortable, consists of 2 bedrooms and …
€115,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cullera, Spain
3 room townhouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Townhouse on the 1st line of sandy beach, in the resort town of Cullera. Large terrace with …
€275,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in first line of beach, in building in good condition with concierge service and E…
€140,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious apartment on the first line of the sea in the resort town of Cullera. The house is …
€155,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa with pool, located in the Urbanization Buena Vista in the town of Cullera - Valencia. …
€340,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury Villa art Nouveau in Cullera, in gated area of 15 000 m2. Panoramic sea views from al…
€610,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This property is stored centrally in quiet area. It is perfectly communicated. There are bar…
€225,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Spectacular semi-detached house in Cullera, is único after straight line of the beach is at …
€360,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with patio in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with patio
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This magnificent villa is just 50 meters from Cullera beach, close to renowned restaurants a…
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment with 10 años of antigüedad I list to begin to live to 120 meters of the …
€160,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Townhouse for sale in Cullera 2007 year of construction. Each room overlooks the Mediterrane…
€254,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with sauna
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villa style with magnificent sea views. In the exclusive urbanization of cap Blanc de Culler…
€200,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
REAL OPPORTUNITY DO ITS OFFER Town of 2 levels of a style placed rústico in urbanización of …
€250,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This peculiar semi-detached house sells in Racó of Cullera, its ubicación it is más that exc…
€260,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
€380,000
Leave a request
