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Residential properties for sale in Cullera, Spain

;
apartments
26
houses
22
48 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code.Modern two-bedroom apartment with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under c…
$294,866
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
Code 20260724103348Studio apartment with a spacious balcony on the upper residential floor o…
$239,281
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260724095904Bright two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$294,139
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101724Functional studio apartment with spacious balcony in the new residential …
$222,328
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101229Two-bedroom apartment with separate bedroom and spacious balcony in resid…
$303,755
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724100735Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms and two balconies in the…
$384,538
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Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102046Modern two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$312,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102903Modern studio with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under co…
$228,977
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
The exclusive new building is located in one of the most peaceful and central areas of the C…
$377,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102440Spacious three-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms and two balco…
$396,036
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Languages
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Cullera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
An exclusive project of a new building in one of the quietest and most central areas of the …
$241,883
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Exclusive complex of new buildings, located in one of the quietest and at the same time cent…
$160,327
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
An exclusive project of a new building, located in one of the quietest and at the same time …
$232,398
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The exclusive new building is located in one of the quietest and most central areas of the C…
$218,170
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building, located in one of the quietest and most central area…
$151,959
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas…
$223,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An exclusive project of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas…
$223,578
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Exclusive offer of a new building located in one of the quietest and most central areas of t…
$297,337
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa with pool, located in the Urbanization Buena Vista in the town of Cullera - Valencia. …
$339,944
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This peculiar semi-detached house sells in Racó of Cullera, its ubicación it is más that exc…
$259,957
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Townhouse for sale in Cullera 2007 year of construction. Each room overlooks the Mediterrane…
$253,958
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
$414,491
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3 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Wide very luminous apartment located in 3 plant of a building of recent construcción in a ca…
$149,295
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious apartment on the first line of the sea in the resort town of Cullera. The house is …
$154,272
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This property is stored centrally in quiet area. It is perfectly communicated. There are bar…
$224,963
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury Villa art Nouveau in Cullera, in gated area of 15 000 m2. Panoramic sea views from al…
$609,899
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
$294,951
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
$287,952
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This magnificent villa is just 50 meters from Cullera beach, close to renowned restaurants a…
$249,959
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6 bedroom house in Cullera, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Welcome to a coastal paradise in Cullera, where elegance and luxury blend in this magnificen…
$3,37M
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