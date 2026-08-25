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Residential properties for sale in Dolores, Spain

;
apartments
43
houses
107
150 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Luxury apartments of new construction are available in the dynamic town of Dolores, Alicante…
$312 395
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Spacious 2 and 3-Bedroom Townhouses in Dolores Alicante Located in the heart of the Vega Baj…
$311 853
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this exclusive collection of homes offers an except…
$571 638
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Explore a new project of elegant residential buildings in Alicante, in the town of Dolores, …
$553 648
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New construction bungalows in Dolores Residential with ground floor properties with garden…
$309 500
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Modern Townhouses in Dolores with comunal pool Contemporary Homes Designed for Comfort and …
$349 778
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Modern Townhouses in Dolores with comunal pool Contemporary Homes Designed for Comf…
$349 957
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Discover the perfect opportunity with these gorgeous townhouses in Dolores, Alicante, where …
$374 493
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New Build Ibiza Style Townhouses in Dolores Costa Blanca Exclusive Residential Vill…
$534 690
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful modern villa with terrace, private pool and parking space nestled in the tradition…
$412 731
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New luxury apartments are available in the vibrant town of Dolores, Alicante. This exclusive…
$323 520
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this exclusive collection of 20 townhouses offers a…
$317 113
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Magnificent semi-detached villa for sale in Dolores, practically brand new and with a specta…
$472 594
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing penthouse with access to community pool and private rooftop terrace with panoramic m…
$355 831
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
3 Bedroom Villas with Private Pools in Dolores Costa Blanca Dolores is a charming Spanish vi…
$472 594
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Mykonos Apartments, a unique residential complex of 32 apartments located in the he…
$311 962
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
In the heart of Vega Baja, in a quiet and well-connected area, is an exclusive complex of de…
$485 454
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, these exclusive four detached houses offer a tranqu…
$495 315
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Located in the tranquil town of Dolores, these new apartments offer a lifestyle combining th…
$302 784
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Recently added, there will be more information soon
$141 013
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this exclusive collection of 8 detached homes offer…
$484 317
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3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Adjacent villas with private pool are located near a charming typical Spanish village in Ali…
$502 791
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
New Wills in DoloresNew complex of villas in Dolores, Alicante.This exclusive property featu…
$518 224
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3 bedroom house in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom house
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of only 14 single-storey individual houses, desi…
$485 338
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Mykonos Apartments, a unique residential complex of 32 apartments located in the he…
$288 845
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this residential complex offers an excellent opport…
$542 175
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New Build Ibiza Style Townhouses in Dolores Costa Blanca Exclusive Residential Villas in a …
$535 098
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
New double and terraced villas in Dolores, AlicanteDiscover this exclusive new complex of 20…
$477 946
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this residential complex offers an excellent opport…
$530 327
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, this residential complex offers an excellent opport…
$542 175
Leave a request
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