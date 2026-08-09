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Residential properties for sale in Valencia, Spain

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lHorta Nord
68
la Ribera Baixa
54
Cullera
51
la Safor
49
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19 260 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$513,146
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075129For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$603,573
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Dmd consulting
Languages
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2 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We offer an attractive residential project, ideal for those who appreciate space, privacy an…
$797,468
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in el Verger, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
el Verger, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in Alicante, El Verger, this new development project is an innovative residential co…
$380,535
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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A new symbol appears on the coast of Benidorm. An elegant and modern tower that rethinks the…
$806,042
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$168,138
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721154438For sale tourist apartment No. 11 with a private bedroom and sea views in…
$196,366
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4 room house in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260707102048Villa No. 5 is for sale in the closed residential complex Sierra Verde, l…
$732,800
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155252For sale tourist apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new fo…
$194,586
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3 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
3 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724100735Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms and two balconies in the…
$383,570
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1 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
Code 20260724103348Studio apartment with a spacious balcony on the upper residential floor o…
$238,679
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the established area of Punta Prima (Costa Blanca), this ready-to-move-in apartme…
$426,661
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4 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
4 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$885,484
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155246Tourist Apartment No. 4 with two separate bedrooms and sea views is for s…
$234,411
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Javea, …
$398,229
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of bungalows…
$500,461
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Luxury seaside apartments in Torrevieja (Coura Beach and Locos Beach) are on the first line …
$276,637
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$603,573
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,714
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$328,183
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Ready-to-Move Sea View Apartments in Torrevieja Located in Torrevieja o…
$528,105
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717105417Furnished apartment of 21 m2 in the four-star aparthotel Hilford La Torre…
$209,212
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Languages
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2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260724095904Bright two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$293,398
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2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment without furniture in Campoamor, located in a residential complex with a c…
$231,034
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3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In the residential area of Gran Alacant, in the municipality of Santa Pola (Alicante), there…
$516,062
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$264,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Explore an exclusive property promotion where every day starts with sunshine and a sea breez…
$461,144
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2 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
2 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Exclusive sale of new built villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in…
$574,234
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Looking for a house by the sea with resort amenities? This is your opportunity to become an …
$459,071
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Property types in Valencia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Valencia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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