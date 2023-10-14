Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Valencia, Spain

61 property total found
6 room house with air conditioning in Godelleta, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning
Godelleta, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€215,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition, with tech in Catarroja, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition, with tech
Catarroja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Referencia: 508 Nice renovated apartment located on Paris-i-Valero Street, opposite the Rus…
€262,500
3 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-story apartment in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet…
€380,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/6
€255,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€225,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments in a modern style in a unique indoor complex from the developer in Canet d'en Ber…
€235,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy house in the Scandinavian style with a large plot of land in Ratichi's ag. Location: We…
€47,467
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€278,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool in Casinos, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with private pool
Casinos, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Luxurious modern house in the city of Casinos, which is forty minutes from Valencia. This is…
€440,000
1 room apartment with storage room, with Lift, with Home appliances in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment with storage room, with Lift, with Home appliances
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment for sale in a brand new building wich was built in 2023. In the apartment you will…
€190,000
4 room apartment in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
4 room apartment
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
We bring to your attention a bright and spacious apartment in Valencia. The apartment is loc…
€249,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Flat in excellent condition next to the sea.  3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, kitchen, dining ro…
€360,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€380,275
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with garage, with garden
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€172,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Gandia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Jerez, V…
€346,000
1 room apartment with Lift, with Home appliances in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
1 room apartment with Lift, with Home appliances
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
ARIZA BUILDING is a development consisting of 10 homes, with large windows that favor theent…
€154,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alzira, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alzira, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
€68,000
3 room apartment in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
3 room apartment
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Selling price: € 190,000, - Rented for € 750, - per month For sale is a rented apartment i…
€190,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in the city of Xere…
€395,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential comple…
€278,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment o…
€172,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/3
We present you an apartment in a new closed complex from a developer in the city of Xeresa, …
€395,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment in the new beautiful green complex Xeresa del Monte Resort.The residential complex…
€176,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Gandia, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/3
A modern apartment in a new indoor complex from the developer to the city of Jerez.Apartment…
€166,000
Villa 5 room villa in Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Comarca de Valencia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa in Jesus with views at Dalt Vila. This spacious villa is lovely decorated an…
€2,40M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in la Font d en Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
la Font d en Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
€100,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden in Castello de Rugat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden
Castello de Rugat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Stone house with cellar and views of the mountains is located in the Marxillent area of Cast…
€59,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
€165,000

