Residential properties for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

San Miguel de Salinas
271
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
244
Almoradi
199
Santa Pola
194
Altea
108
Elx Elche
83
el Campello
79
Denia
75
9 216 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€135,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
€1,13M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 650 m²
€1,50M
2 room apartment in Orxeta, Spain
2 room apartment
Orxeta, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€80,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is a beautiful semi-detached bungalow located in Los Balcones. It is impeccable and ver…
€144,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€340,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
€169,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 045 m²
€3,90M
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 132 m²
€279,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
€449,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 102 m²
€315,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
€1,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 207 m²
€1,33M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€145,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
€195,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€399,000
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with storage room, with Lift
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€275,000
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: exclusive houses, very bright, modern in style and using the highest qual…
€512,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Villa 4 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 16/24
Panoramic Sea View Real Estate with 2, 3, and 4 Bedrooms in Benidorm In the heart of Benidor…
€492,000

Property types in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante

apartments
houses

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Alicante: popular areas and their characteristics

Alicante is the center of the namesake province in Spain. The city is large and well-developed with good medicine and educational institutions. Residential property here is represented by a variety of options. That is why many immigrants entering country for permanent residency decide on this city.

What city area is preferable to buy property in Alicante

There are 9 districts in the city. The central El Centro is a historical part — dwelling stock here is old and consists mainly of low-rise buildings with several apartments. Despite the old communications and inconvenient layouts, the highest cost of apartments in Alicante is right here.

The other areas are located around the center and enable to buy property in Alicante for any purpose:

  • For living near the beach, Albufereta, Cabo las Huertas and Playa de San Juan will be a good option with their closed urbanizations of high-rise buildings. Here you can buy one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments for permanent residency or a compact one-bedroom flat for short vacations.
  • The Alicante luxury real estate segment is perfectly represented in Garbinet and Pau areas: villas and townhouses with private swimming pools and adjusting outdoors areas.
  • Middle-class housing complexes are located in Benalua and San Blas — bedroom communities with a well-developed infrastructure. Prices for real estate here are considered to be the most affordable in Alicante.

The cheapest property in Alicante you may hunt for in Virgen del Remedio. It is good for obtaining a residence permit, but the conditions are far from being perfect: spacelessness, insanitary and shadowy characters.

