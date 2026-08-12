Residential properties for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

The province of Alicante is located on the Costa Blanca coast of Spain. The local landscape is predominantly mountainous, but is balanced by a long coastline, from which on a sunny day you can see the Balearic Islands in the distance. Despite the relief, the sale of real estate in Alicante is growing every year, as is the rate of its construction.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Alicante

Foreigners can also buy housing in Alicante. Developers are actively attracting foreign investors, both with convenient installment terms and modern construction standards. In addition to new housing, secondary market properties are being actively modernized in the province.

Advantages of property for sale in Alicante:

High rental yield. The tourist flow provides 5-8% of the annual income, especially in Torrevieja and Gran Alacant.

The tourist flow provides 5-8% of the annual income, especially in Torrevieja and Gran Alacant. Diversity of objects. From studios for €70,000 in Torrevieja to villas for €500,000 in Finestrat.

From studios for €70,000 in Torrevieja to villas for €500,000 in Finestrat. Infrastructure. Expats are attracted by the proximity to Alicante airport, international schools and hospitals.

Expats are attracted by the proximity to Alicante airport, international schools and hospitals. Legal simplicity. Foreigners can complete a purchase through NIE in 7-14 days, with bank guarantees for new buildings.

Real Estate Prices in Alicante

Property prices in Alicante at the end of 2024 averaged €1,942 per sq.m., lower than in Barcelona (€4,344) or Malaga (€2,229). However, in the first half of 2025, demand for property increased by 12%, which may be reflected in higher prices. Secondary housing is 20–30% cheaper than new buildings.

Average cost of housing in Alicante:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€ Studio 30–50 1000–1800 30,000–90,000 Apartment (2 bedrooms) 60–100 1500–2500 90,000–250,000 Townhouse 100–150 1800–3000 180,000–450,000 Villa 150–300 2000–4000 300,000–1,200,000

Popular areas of Alicante for buying a house

Buy a house in Alicante everywhere, but the most popular area is Playa de San Juan (city of Alicante). In fact, it is a beach with a coastline of 7 km, which is built up with apartments from €250,000 per 100 sq.m. Secondary properties after renovation cost from €150,000.

Other popular areas: