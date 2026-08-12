Residential properties for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

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Torrevieja
3341
Benidorm
1479
Alicante
512
la Marina Baixa
5009
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18 844 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$611,094
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,531
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$167,812
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717110805For sale apartment of 21 m2 in Hilford La Torre, Benidorm. The object bel…
$208,806
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Agency
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We present to your attention an attractive apartment located in the popular area of Playa de…
$171,956
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
$345,676
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Explore the elegance and comfort of these homes located in the vibrant centre of Alicante, P…
$287,805
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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Agency
Dmd consulting
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), these exclusive lofts offer a unique oppo…
$334,294
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New residential complex in Denia on the front line, consisting of 100 modern homes, located …
$605,886
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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2 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential program in Guardamar del Segura, a place where the tra…
$292,428
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Beautiful apartment is located in the Balcony de San Miguel area, just 10 km from the beach.…
$165,032
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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2 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 20260721155252For sale tourist apartment No. 1 with two separate bedrooms in the new fo…
$194,209
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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Property types in Alacant Alicante

apartments
houses

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The province of Alicante is located on the Costa Blanca coast of Spain. The local landscape is predominantly mountainous, but is balanced by a long coastline, from which on a sunny day you can see the Balearic Islands in the distance. Despite the relief, the sale of real estate in Alicante is growing every year, as is the rate of its construction.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Alicante

Foreigners can also buy housing in Alicante. Developers are actively attracting foreign investors, both with convenient installment terms and modern construction standards. In addition to new housing, secondary market properties are being actively modernized in the province.

Advantages of property for sale in Alicante:

  • High rental yield. The tourist flow provides 5-8% of the annual income, especially in Torrevieja and Gran Alacant.
  • Diversity of objects. From studios for €70,000 in Torrevieja to villas for €500,000 in Finestrat.
  • Infrastructure. Expats are attracted by the proximity to Alicante airport, international schools and hospitals.
  • Legal simplicity. Foreigners can complete a purchase through NIE in 7-14 days, with bank guarantees for new buildings.

Real Estate Prices in Alicante

Property prices in Alicante at the end of 2024 averaged €1,942 per sq.m., lower than in Barcelona (€4,344) or Malaga (€2,229). However, in the first half of 2025, demand for property increased by 12%, which may be reflected in higher prices. Secondary housing is 20–30% cheaper than new buildings.

Average cost of housing in Alicante:

Property type Average area (sq.m)

Average price per sq.m (€)

 Estimated total cost (€
Studio 30–50 1000–1800 30,000–90,000
Apartment (2 bedrooms) 60–100 1500–2500 90,000–250,000
Townhouse 100–150 1800–3000 180,000–450,000
Villa 150–300 2000–4000 300,000–1,200,000

Popular areas of Alicante for buying a house

Buy a house in Alicante everywhere, but the most popular area is Playa de San Juan (city of Alicante). In fact, it is a beach with a coastline of 7 km, which is built up with apartments from €250,000 per 100 sq.m. Secondary properties after renovation cost from €150,000.

Other popular areas:

  • Torrevieja. A resort town with affordable property from €80,000–129,000 per 70 sq.m.
  • Finestrat. Elite area 10 km from Benidorm. Villas cost from €300,000 per 120 sq.m, and secondary townhouses - from €200,000.
  • Gran Alacant (Santa Pola). Coastal area 10 km from the airport. Apartments in Santa Pola — from €220,000 with rental potential of €800/month.
  • Vistahermosa (Alicante city). Family area with townhouses from €270,000 per 120 sq.m. Secondary apartments cost €120,000, but are located close to parks and schools.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House or Villa in Spain

Why is property in Alicante considered cheap?

Prices in Alicante are relatively lower due to a large supply of approximately 5,000 new properties per year. In Barcelona and Madrid, these figures are approximately 2-3 times lower due to the small amount of available land.

Is it expensive to live in the province of Alicante?

Average utility costs are €100–€150/month for an 80 sq.m. apartment, food is another €300/month per person plus property tax of 0.4–1.1% of the cadastral value. In total, it is 1.5–2 times cheaper than in Madrid.

What is the average cost of housing in the province of Alicante?

The average cost of housing in Alicante is €1,942 per square meter. Apartments start from €70,000, and villas from €300,000.

Can a foreigner buy a property in Alicante?

Foreigners can purchase real estate after obtaining a NIE (issued in 7-14 days) and opening an account in a Spanish bank.

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