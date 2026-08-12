Residential properties for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

The province of Alicante is located on the Costa Blanca coast of Spain. The local landscape is predominantly mountainous, but is balanced by a long coastline, from which on a sunny day you can see the Balearic Islands in the distance. Despite the relief, the sale of real estate in Alicante is growing every year, as is the rate of its construction.
Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Alicante
Foreigners can also buy housing in Alicante. Developers are actively attracting foreign investors, both with convenient installment terms and modern construction standards. In addition to new housing, secondary market properties are being actively modernized in the province.
Advantages of property for sale in Alicante:
- High rental yield. The tourist flow provides 5-8% of the annual income, especially in Torrevieja and Gran Alacant.
- Diversity of objects. From studios for €70,000 in Torrevieja to villas for €500,000 in Finestrat.
- Infrastructure. Expats are attracted by the proximity to Alicante airport, international schools and hospitals.
- Legal simplicity. Foreigners can complete a purchase through NIE in 7-14 days, with bank guarantees for new buildings.
Real Estate Prices in Alicante
Property prices in Alicante at the end of 2024 averaged €1,942 per sq.m., lower than in Barcelona (€4,344) or Malaga (€2,229). However, in the first half of 2025, demand for property increased by 12%, which may be reflected in higher prices. Secondary housing is 20–30% cheaper than new buildings.
Average cost of housing in Alicante:
|Property type
|Average area (sq.m)
|
Average price per sq.m (€)
|Estimated total cost (€
|Studio
|30–50
|1000–1800
|30,000–90,000
|Apartment (2 bedrooms)
|60–100
|1500–2500
|90,000–250,000
|Townhouse
|100–150
|1800–3000
|180,000–450,000
|Villa
|150–300
|2000–4000
|300,000–1,200,000
Popular areas of Alicante for buying a house
Buy a house in Alicante everywhere, but the most popular area is Playa de San Juan (city of Alicante). In fact, it is a beach with a coastline of 7 km, which is built up with apartments from €250,000 per 100 sq.m. Secondary properties after renovation cost from €150,000.
Other popular areas:
- Torrevieja. A resort town with affordable property from €80,000–129,000 per 70 sq.m.
- Finestrat. Elite area 10 km from Benidorm. Villas cost from €300,000 per 120 sq.m, and secondary townhouses - from €200,000.
- Gran Alacant (Santa Pola). Coastal area 10 km from the airport. Apartments in Santa Pola — from €220,000 with rental potential of €800/month.
- Vistahermosa (Alicante city). Family area with townhouses from €270,000 per 120 sq.m. Secondary apartments cost €120,000, but are located close to parks and schools.