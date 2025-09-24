Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
460
Villajoyosa
354
Altea
265
La Nucia
172
2 903 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
In the heart of the Sierra Cortina, surrounded by nature and with spectacular views of the s…
$947,009
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
In a privileged enclave on the Balearic coast, this newly built villa offers an environment …
$1,94M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
The residential complex offers 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, with various types and qualitie…
$1,79M
Tut TravelTut Travel
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
The residential complex offers 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, with various types and qualitie…
$4,01M
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
The residential complex offers 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, with various types and qualitie…
$2,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Apartments in Cala Finestrat, Villajoyosa Modern Living by the Beach on the Costa…
$433,411
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Apartments in Cala Finestrat, Villajoyosa Modern Living by the Beach on the Costa…
$646,006
2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Apartments in Cala Finestrat, Villajoyosa Modern Living by the Beach on the Costa…
$409,920
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Large independent luxury villas, with a design in which sea views and natural light have bee…
$2,65M
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT New Build residential of 22 villas located in Finestrat. Wa…
$773,332
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
In the heart of the Sierra Cortina, surrounded by nature and with spectacular views of the s…
$935,274
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
The residential complex offers 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes, with various types and qualitie…
$602,002
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in two floors with chic views in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town i…
$252,309
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN FINESTRAT New Build unique and exclusive residential compl…
$412,082
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
$2,33M
3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront apartmentsin Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca A unique natural environment to experience t…
$494,520
3 bedroom apartment in La Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LA NUCIA New Build Residential of comfortable and luxurious villas wi…
$541,594
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive New-Build Villas with Private Pools in La Nucía, Near Benidorm Premium Gated Resi…
$1,52M
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in El Albir.  A house in which you want to stay to live…
$1,72M
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury New Construction villas composed of 11 detached Villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca.Loc…
$1,22M
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 30
Luxurious Beachside Apartments in a Complex in Benidorm Nestled within Benidorm, a coastal m…
$1,02M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Floor 24/24
Sea-View Apartments Close to the Beach in Benidorm, Alicante in the Costa Blanca Region Situ…
$962,039
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Carefully designed residential complex in the hills of Finistrata (Alicante province), where…
$325,219
Villa 8 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the city of Altea.The pict…
$2,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Do you want to live in the most modern and exclusive residential complex on the Costa Blanca…
$650,044
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Luxury apartments with spacious terraces on the border of Altea and La Nusia, from where you…
$508,859
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 291 m²
In a privileged setting, overlooking the sea and the prestigious Puig Campana golf course, s…
$938,606
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a modern villa in the city of Polop.The town of Polop is a small town in the suburbs…
$635,276
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Apartments in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 2 b…
$298,784
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Located in the heart of the Costa Blanca, this exclusive complex of 14 modern villas offers …
$656,480
