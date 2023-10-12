Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Calp, Spain

apartments
151
houses
135
286 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
We present an elegant single-family house in the heart of Calpe, just 15 minutes walk from t…
€699,000
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 74 m²
We present you a unique opportunity to acquire a renovated apartment in one of the most pres…
€360,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
€2,00M
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
€287,867
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
€1,06M
4 room apartment in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
€1,19M
6 room apartment in Calp, Spain
6 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 356 m²
€954,505
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 496 m²
Futuristic design villa in Calpe with stunning sea views Luxury villa with unusual facades …
€1,77M
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 7
Apartament for sale  in Plazh  2+1+2 bathroom  furnished  7 floor with elevator …
€140,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
We present a two-bedroom apartment with chic views in the city of Calpe. Calpe — is a pictur…
€247,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present apartments on the first line of the sea in a gated complex with swimming pools in…
€332,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
We present a one-bedroom apartment with chic views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, …
€165,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 21
We present an apartment with chic views in Calpe.The apartment of 58 sq.m. consists of one b…
€151,500
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 427 m²
New construction villa in Calpe with excellent views of the Sea Pen and the bay of CalpeHig…
€1,57M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 410 m²
New development in Calpe of 6 modern and independent luxury Villas with stunning sea views …
€1,67M
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 321 m²
€1,16M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 855 m²
A luxury home project with panoramic views of the Peñon de Ifach. This property is distribut…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 421 m²
New construction in Calpe 6 independent villas with amazing views! Description: air conditi…
€1,65M
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Furnished apartments on the first line of the beach, consisting of one bedroom and one fully…
€162,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
The apartments are located in Calpe, in a residential complex located about 450 meters from …
€151,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
The apartments are located in Calpe, in a residential complex located about 450 meters from …
€149,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Villa in Calpe with sea views. This house perfectly combines traditions and modernity, combi…
€659,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
NEW MODERN APARTMENTS WITH A FAT IN CALP Two new buildings are located 400 meters from the b…
€315,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
NEW MODERN APARTMENTS WITH A FOOT IN CALP. Two new buildings are located 400 meters from the…
€259,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€322,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€299,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€467,000
3 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural corners on the Costa Bl…
€1,27M
