Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Chiva
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chiva, Spain

;
houses
10
10 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Most beautiful Villa in the outskirts of Valencia in a luxury urbanization El Bosque area of…
$479,920
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The Forest (Chiva) sells to itself a luminous town in urbanización. There consists of 4 ve…
$329,945
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Luxury villa for sale in the luxurious private urbanization of the Forest near Valencia and …
$643,324
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Detached house of diseño current and modern, with the excellent one construcción, placed in …
$379,937
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa in the exclusive gated 10 min drive from Valencia. On the first line of the Golf cours…
$475,070
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Beautiful villa with wonderful golf courses´s views is located in private urbanization El Bo…
$1,20M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
The Forest (Chiva) sells to itself a luminous town in urbanización to 18 km from cardinal Va…
$274,954
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 610 m²
Luxury villa in one of the best areas of Valencia. next to the golf course. Pool, sauna, cin…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chiva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
and The Forest (Chiva) sells idling semi-detached house in urbanización. He has 4 bedrooms,…
$158,974
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chiva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Chiva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Urbanización with 66 infantile - adult single-family ones with community swimming pool, play…
$237,461
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go