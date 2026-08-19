Residential properties for sale in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

;
apartments
34
houses
25
59 properties total found
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista - La font is located this magnificent ibicenco-style house, located on a …
$738,427
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
$1,14M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
High standing villas located in the most exclusive area of San Juan, just 800 metres from Mu…
$1,10M
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
For sale is an elegant townhouse in San Juan de Alicante, located in a quiet and prestigious…
$577,921
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New residential complex in San Juan de AlicanteNew residential complex of 32 modern apartmen…
$520,878
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Located in one of the fastest growing areas of San Juan de Alicante, this apartment offers t…
$640,590
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Located in the charming town of Sant Joan d'Alacant, this exclusive residential complex offe…
$511,791
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Exclusive residential life in San Juan. Discover this exclusive promotion of 8 independent v…
$866,882
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
The development has a private urbanization with restricted access, equipped with an interior…
$795,664
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a four-level townhouse in the city of San Juan. The apartment is located in a res…
$1,25M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Alegria is pleased to announce that there are only a few apartments left from our latest pro…
$247,350
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Discover this brand new apartment in one of the most prestigious areas of Alicante, offering…
$558,484
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Architecture and design are key for those looking for a home or sustainable investment. Thes…
$832,206
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Impeccable ground-floor apartment with private yard, coworking areas and saltwater pool loca…
$512,728
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 71 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers you an exclusive luxury residential, with all the comforts you …
$480,425
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Explore an elegant design that includes all imaginable amenities. These facilities are locat…
$1,10M
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3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Architecture and design are of particular importance to those looking for a home or sustaina…
$722,401
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Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 71 m²
Casamayor Real Estate offers you an exclusive luxury residential, with all the comforts you …
$434,670
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$640,076
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$748,386
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$582,302
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
$370,360
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE New Build residential complex of 32 m…
$546,088
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
$299,303
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments for sale in San Juan Playa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Modern, efficient and sustaina…
$427,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе San juan playa. Общая площадь 92.00 м2, aпарта…
$485,212
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2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclusiv…
$260,221
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE . . New Build residential in San Juan de Ali…
$422,039
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая…
$351,140
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся aпартамент в Аликанте в районе Frank espinós, располагается на 3 этаже. Общая…
$441,101
Leave a request
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