  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Sant Joan d Alacant

Residential properties for sale in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain

apartments
21
houses
12
33 properties total found
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Area 646 m²
For sale, a magnificent and spectacular villa ready to move into, consisting of 407 m2 built…
€1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
€344,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
€260,200
4 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
€366,500
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
€373,000
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
€322,000
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclus…
€305,500
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. . New Build residential complex of 82 exclusiv…
€241,700
2 room apartment gym, nearby golf course, close to shops in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment gym, nearby golf course, close to shops
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
€278,000
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE . . New Build residential in San Juan de Ali…
€392,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with armored door, with fenced plot in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with armored door, with fenced plot
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
€925,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Playa muchavista area. The total area of 300.00 m2, a plot…
€925,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Spacious and bright semi-detached house of about 200 square meters, recently renovated, in t…
€329,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
€366,500
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
€305,500
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
€240,300
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
€392,000
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
€278,000
3 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Frank espinós area, located on the 1st floor. The tota…
€311,000
2 room apartment in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment in Alicante in the Frank espinós area, located on the 1st floor. The tota…
€235,900
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN SAN JUAN~ ~ Beautiful New Build residential of 8 villas in san Juan, nea…
€550,000
2 room apartment with bathroom, with Investment, with Fitted Wardrobes in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment with bathroom, with Investment, with Fitted Wardrobes
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments for sale in San Juan Playa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Modern, efficient and sustaina…
€283,000
Villa 9 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 960 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 960.00 m2 consists of 11 ro…
€695,000
3 room apartment with bathroom, with Investment, with Fitted Wardrobes in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 room apartment with bathroom, with Investment, with Fitted Wardrobes
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments for sale in San Juan Playa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Modern, efficient and sustaina…
€361,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1
NEW TAUNHAUS IN SAN-HUAN ALIKANTE New building is just a 20-minute walk from San Juan Beach…
€520,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Santa Faz area. The total area of 164.00 m2, which was bui…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
Villa for sale in Alicante in the San Juan Alicante area. The total area of 143.00 m2, a vil…
€490,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartment in El Campello. Apartments in El Campello with sunny terraces. Located next to ser…
€155,000
