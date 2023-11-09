Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Denia, Spain

apartments
48
houses
24
72 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€165,900
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€158,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€446,235
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€291,730
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€330,356
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€343,164
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€323,546
1 room apartment in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€228,607
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€272,417
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN DENMARK WITH SEA VIEW To feel embarrassed by nature to sit on the t…
€575,328
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€391,345
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€330,356
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€432,004
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€289,697
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments for sale in an excellent project in Denia There are two three and four bedroom a…
€256,153
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€170,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€274,450
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€271,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€202,280
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€163,653
Apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Area 44 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€116,387
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Modern semidetached house with garden and private solarium in Denia Private urbanization of…
€445,219
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€425,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€228,708
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Denia, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Semi-Detached Villas Close to the City Center and the Beach in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca…
€438,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Villas Nearby the City Center and the Beach in Denia Alicante The villas …
€620,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive luxury residential located in the be…
€315,000
