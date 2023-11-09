UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Denia
Residential properties for sale in Denia, Spain
apartments
48
houses
24
Clear all
72 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
2
67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
189 m²
€510,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
1
1
54 m²
€165,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
1
1
69 m²
€158,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
2
2
82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
98 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€446,235
Recommend
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4
118 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€291,730
Recommend
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4
117 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€330,356
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
99 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€343,164
Recommend
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2
79 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€323,546
Recommend
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1
53 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€228,607
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
98 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€272,417
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN DENMARK WITH SEA VIEW To feel embarrassed by nature to sit on the t…
€575,328
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
91 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€391,345
Recommend
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2
81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€330,356
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
95 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€432,004
Recommend
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2
81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€289,697
Recommend
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2
78 m²
Apartments for sale in an excellent project in Denia There are two three and four bedroom a…
€256,153
Recommend
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
1
115 m²
€170,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
82 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€274,450
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
3
86 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€271,400
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
82 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€202,280
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
1
53 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€163,653
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
44 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€116,387
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
3
102 m²
Modern semidetached house with garden and private solarium in Denia Private urbanization of…
€445,219
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Denia, Spain
3
2
97 m²
€425,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
1
64 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€228,708
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Denia, Spain
4
2
180 m²
3/3
Semi-Detached Villas Close to the City Center and the Beach in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca…
€438,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair
Denia, Spain
4
3
155 m²
2
Luxurious Detached Villas Nearby the City Center and the Beach in Denia Alicante The villas …
€620,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
Denia, Spain
2
2
93 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive luxury residential located in the be…
€315,000
Recommend
