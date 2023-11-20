Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in la Plana Alta, Spain

11 properties total found
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/10
€307,175
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/10
€222,213
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/10
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
€210,833
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
€179,334
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment in a very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located in Oropesa del Mar …
€224,173
Villa 4 room villa in Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sierra Engarceran, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa 150 meters from the beach, with a large plot. Completely renovated in 2011. 2 floors. …
€545,000
Villa 5 room villa in Castello Castellon, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
Villa in front of the private beach with her asceso. 630 m2 house with direct sea views from…
€3,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Castello Castellon, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
A House in first line of the beach just 5 meters from it. The house fully renovated in 2010,…
€1,25M
3 room apartment in Castello Castellon, Spain
3 room apartment
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Apartment 80m2 consists of three (3) bedrooms, One (1) bathroom, kitchen, livi…
€125,000
3 room apartment in Castello Castellon, Spain
3 room apartment
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment completely refurbished designer, new floors, maximum qualities. 3 bedrooms 1 bathr…
€175,000
Villa 3 room villa in Castello Castellon, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
This luxurious town of modern style sells in Benicassim. Completely furnished kitchen has 3 …
€740,000
