Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Valencian Community
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
561
Alicante
363
Benidorm
349
l Alfas del Pi
347
Rojales
342
Guardamar del Segura
319
San Miguel de Salinas
303
Calp
291
el Baix Vinalopo
277
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
249
Almoradi
218
Santa Pola
196
Altea
111
Elx Elche
81
el Campello
79
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
79
Denia
76
Teulada
45
Aspe
21
Elda
10
2 405 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
190 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€379,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
€269,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
76 m²
4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
48 m²
1/6
€173,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
87 m²
1/4
€165,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
1
66 m²
2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
2
78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
66 m²
8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
35 m²
6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
87 m²
2
€139,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
1
1
54 m²
2
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
67 m²
1/3
€119,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
48 m²
3
€119,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
51 m²
4
€115,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
40 m²
1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
216 m²
3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
91 m²
4
€375,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
Recommend
Property types in Valencian Community
apartments
houses
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
