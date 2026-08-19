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  3. Castello Castellon
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Residential properties for sale in Castello Castellon, Spain

;
la Plana Alta
27
la Plana Baixa
20
49 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$478,176
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$465,313
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$277,074
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2 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$456,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Floor 1/3
Fantastic ground floor apartment next to the sea with a large terrace offering a private poo…
$864,383
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$323,877
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$712,186
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$454,411
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$579,952
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Coastal Lo…
$310,594
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$254,312
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New Build Beachfront Semi Detached Villas in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Location …
$490,512
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/11
We offer you an apartment in the very beautiful residential complex Ciudad Jardín, located i…
$239,869
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3 bedroom apartment in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious middle floor apartment near the beach with stunning sea view, large terrace and pr…
$711,080
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$206,678
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$713,341
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 350 Metres from the Beach with Premium Finishes …
$420,812
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$586,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$618,011
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
New Build Beachfront Semi Detached Villas in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Location …
$654,015
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$310,594
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2 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$287,501
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$402,279
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa Near the Beach with Sea Views and Premium Amenities…
$409,235
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4 bedroom apartment in Benicàssim, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Exclusive new buildings in Benicassim: luxury and environmental friendliness on the Mediterr…
$969,680
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcala de Xivert, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcala de Xivert, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Located in a quiet corner of southern Alcossebra, this residential complex offers a harmonio…
$460,627
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanes, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/11
We present apartments on the first line of the sea with frontal sea views in a very beautifu…
$349,479
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3 bedroom apartment in Moncofa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Moncofa 300 Metres from the Beach Prime Coastal Lo…
$302,511
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benicàssim, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benicàssim, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Exclusive New Construction Homes in Benicàssim: Luxury and Sustainability by the Mediterrane…
$971,953
Leave a request

Property types in Castello Castellon

apartments
houses

Properties features in Castello Castellon, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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