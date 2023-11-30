Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Horta Sud

Residential properties for sale in l Horta Sud, Spain

4 properties total found
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition, with tech in Catarroja, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition, with tech
Catarroja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Referencia: 508 Nice renovated apartment located on Paris-i-Valero Street, opposite the Rus…
€262,500
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paiporta, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paiporta, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Magnificent Villa with swimming pool situated in a privileged area of the suburb of Valencia…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Paiporta, Spain
2 room apartment
Paiporta, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
New apartment in Paiporta with quality materials. 2ª completely exterior building height of…
€117,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in l Horta Sud, Spain
3 room apartment
l Horta Sud, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment of three bedrooms and two baños located in a building of four heights on rasante w…
€124,700
Leave a request

Properties features in l Horta Sud, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir