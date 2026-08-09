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Residential properties for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

;
apartments
702
houses
704
1 406 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of bungalows…
$500,461
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$391,539
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of bungalows…
$506,227
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$362,741
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$328,183
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada 3 km from Beach Boutique Resid…
$428,667
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2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
New residential complex in Pilar de la OradaNew residential complex with apartments and pent…
$290,012
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in Lo Romero Golf Resort, Pilar de la Horadada Modern New Build Homes N…
$328,530
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new buildings in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Cost…
$335,514
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
New Construction Residences Just 200 Meters from Las Higuericas Beach Modern Homes in T…
$429,131
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bed Mediterranean Apartments and Duplexes in Pilar de la Horadada Set in the welcoming tow…
$330,402
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Exclusive new complex in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, SpainModern houses near the sea…
$353,551
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
3 Bedroom Beachside Apartments for Sale in El Mojón Located in El Mojón on the border betwee…
$397,414
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive new-build residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Costa Blanc…
$352,580
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a new series of bungalows of modern design in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the mo…
$333,352
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
A residential project offering three different types of housing adapted to the needs of diff…
$354,021
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Tourist Apartments Just 150m from Las Higuericas Beach – Torre de la Horadada Exclus…
$463,040
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2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Apartments like bungalows with swimming pool. Located in Alicante, in Pilar de la Horadade, …
$426,645
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 263 m²
Set in the charming setting of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a choic…
$395,221
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 Bedroom Stylish Apartments Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada Elegant apartments are s…
$573,065
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of apartments a…
$340,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Build Bungalows with Comunal Pool in Pilar de la Horadada – Costa Blanca South Modern R…
$337,210
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive residential complex off…
$495,733
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, huge garden and private pool located close to t…
$622,323
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