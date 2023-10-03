UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Spain
la Marina Alta
625
Pilar de la Horadada
561
l Alacanti
532
Canary Islands
397
Alicante
363
Benidorm
349
l Alfas del Pi
347
Rojales
342
Estepona
323
Guardamar del Segura
319
San Miguel de Salinas
303
Calp
291
el Baix Vinalopo
277
Marbella
253
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
249
Lower Empordà
222
Almoradi
218
Santa Pola
196
San Pedro del Pinatar
194
Adeje
163
Show more
Show less
Clear all
708 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
3
213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
2
144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
3
2
104 m²
3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
3
158 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
142 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
6
1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
334 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,65M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
242 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
225 m²
Luxury, modern apartment on the 1st line of the Mediterranean beach in Spain: 225 m2, 850.00…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
5
5
405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
84 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€255,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
90 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
98 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
2
102 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
5
5
752 m²
3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
7
650 m²
Beautiful, spacious Villa with a large plot in Benidorm! Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathroo…
€1,65M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
4
560 m²
4
This beautiful, cozy NEW Villa is located in a privileged location – elite, guarded cottag…
€1,70M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
2
118 m²
4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€440,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
107 m²
4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€356,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
24
Property types in Spain
apartments
houses
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL