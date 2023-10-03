Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Spain

708 properties total found
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,65M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Luxury, modern apartment on the 1st line of the Mediterranean beach in Spain: 225 m2, 850.00…
€850,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
Beautiful, spacious Villa with a large plot in Benidorm! Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathroo…
€1,65M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 4
This beautiful, cozy NEW Villa is located in a privileged location – elite, guarded cottag…
€1,70M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€440,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€250,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€255,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€345,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€356,000

