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Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

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apartments
176
houses
96
272 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In connection with the expansion a modern and profitable operating business is for sale, it…
$53,481
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale in Adeja, La Postura. Consists of 1 bedroom, living room, 1 bathroom. Are…
$145,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Caribe complex, Playa de Las Americas. Consists of a living roo…
$163,280
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located in the Los Cristianos area. The apartm…
$309,066
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse on Del Duque's first lineOn sale is an exceptional townhouse located in an elite r…
$1,41M
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
$290,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje - in a quiet area in the south of Tenerife.  Consists …
$174,943
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$639,443
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Laguna Park II complex, Costa Adeje. There is a publ…
$134,123
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2-bedroom penthouse in a new and modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), a qu…
$437,927
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Great apartment, spacious and bright right in front of the sea in Playa Paraiso. It has 1 be…
$306,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We offer for sale apartment in the exclusive and luxurious complex "Atlantic Homes", in a lu…
$674,321
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$831,275
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Excellent, completely renovated studio in the Olympia complex in the heart of Playa de Las A…
$279,030
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment in the Mareverde complex in Torviscas Bajo. Apartment 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, …
$230,925
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Apartment with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the most excl…
$2,30M
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Adeje is located in the southwest of Tenerife, the largest island in the Canary Islands. It is now a prestigious resort town with a population of approximately 47,000 and is visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists annually. Some are looking to buy property in Adeje, while others are looking to rent it.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Adeje

Buying housing in Adeje attracts not only rental property investors but also those seeking a permanent residence. Let's consider the benefits of such a purchase:

  • Tourist flow. Adeje is a major tourist magnet, attracting approximately 1.8 million visitors annually. This allows rental income to reach 7-9% per annum.
  • Convenient transportation. The TF-1 highway connects Adeje with the airport and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Public transportation covers 90% of the municipality.
  • Safety. The municipality has a low crime rate, with only 12 incidents per 1,000 residents per year.

Real Estate Prices in Adeje

The Adeje real estate market is focused on resale properties (70% of transactions, according to Fotocasa), but new builds are gaining ground, particularly in Costa Adeje. Prices typically start at €2,600/m² (flats, studios, and apartments) and reach €5,000/m² (ocean-view villas). In 2025, the average price increased by 6% due to demand from the British (25% of buyers) and Scandinavians (15%).

Average housing costs in Adeje:

Type of housing Characteristics

Average price (€)

 Area (m²)
Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) In complexes with a swimming pool, terrace, 500–1000 m to the beach 160,000 – 250,000 45–75
Townhouses 2-3 bedrooms, garden 50-100 m², parking 280,000 – 400,000 90–130
Penthouses 2-3 bedrooms, terrace 30-70 m², ocean view 350,000 – 500,000 80–120
Villas 3-5 bedrooms, pool, plot 200-500 m² 550,000 – 1.2 million 180–350

Popular Areas of Real Estate for Sale in Adeje

Real estate sales in Adeje take place throughout the municipality, but there are top 5 locations where up to 85% of transactions occur:

  • Costa Adeje. A premium area with apartments starting from €220,000 and villas starting from €600,000. Nearby are the beaches of Del Duque (500 m) and the Plaza del Duque shopping center. Rental income is 8% per annum.
  • Playa Paraiso. A quiet area with new developments. Bungalows cost between €300,000 and €450,000. Las Galletas Beach is just 400 meters away.
  • Taucho. A budget option in the hills 5 km from the sea. Apartments are cheaper—€140,000–€200,000. Mountain views, nearby Costa Adeje school and the Mercadillo market.
  • El Galeon. An exclusive neighborhood with a marina, Puerto Colon. Penthouses range from €400,000 to €700,000. The yacht club and restaurants are 300 meters away, making them ideal for rentals.
  • Callao Salvaje. A remote area (7 km from the center), but with new residential complexes. Apartment prices range from €180,000 to €250,000. Ajabo Beach is 800 m away.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying Real Estate in Adeje

What to look for when searching for property in Adeje?

Verify documents with a notary and be sure to check for a tourist rental license, as one is mandatory. Lack of a permit increases the risk of fraud.

What is the cost of real estate in Adeje?

The average price of housing in Adeje is €2,600–4,500 per square meter. Apartments of 50 square meters cost €160,000–300,000, while villas (200 square meters) cost €550,000–1.2 million.

Where is the best place to buy investment property in Adeje?

Costa Adeje and Playa Paraiso lead in rental occupancy rates, with 75–85% of apartments occupied during the peak season (June–September). The average rate is €80–€150 per night for apartments. When renting short-term properties, avoid Taucho, as it is located far from the main beaches.

What factors influence property prices in Adeje?

The main factor is location: properties near the sea are 20-30% more expensive. Other factors are less influential, but still worth considering:

  • Infrastructure: swimming pool, parking, security (+10–15%).
  • Condition: secondary housing with renovation is 5–10% more expensive.
  • Tourism: the growth in the number of tourists (+4% in 2024) increases demand and, with it, prices.
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