Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

Adeje is located in the southwest of Tenerife, the largest island in the Canary Islands. It is now a prestigious resort town with a population of approximately 47,000 and is visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists annually. Some are looking to buy property in Adeje, while others are looking to rent it.
Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Adeje
Buying housing in Adeje attracts not only rental property investors but also those seeking a permanent residence. Let's consider the benefits of such a purchase:
- Tourist flow. Adeje is a major tourist magnet, attracting approximately 1.8 million visitors annually. This allows rental income to reach 7-9% per annum.
- Convenient transportation. The TF-1 highway connects Adeje with the airport and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Public transportation covers 90% of the municipality.
- Safety. The municipality has a low crime rate, with only 12 incidents per 1,000 residents per year.
Real Estate Prices in Adeje
The Adeje real estate market is focused on resale properties (70% of transactions, according to Fotocasa), but new builds are gaining ground, particularly in Costa Adeje. Prices typically start at €2,600/m² (flats, studios, and apartments) and reach €5,000/m² (ocean-view villas). In 2025, the average price increased by 6% due to demand from the British (25% of buyers) and Scandinavians (15%).
Average housing costs in Adeje:
|Type of housing
|Characteristics
|
Average price (€)
|Area (m²)
|Apartments (1-2 bedrooms)
|In complexes with a swimming pool, terrace, 500–1000 m to the beach
|160,000 – 250,000
|45–75
|Townhouses
|2-3 bedrooms, garden 50-100 m², parking
|280,000 – 400,000
|90–130
|Penthouses
|2-3 bedrooms, terrace 30-70 m², ocean view
|350,000 – 500,000
|80–120
|Villas
|3-5 bedrooms, pool, plot 200-500 m²
|550,000 – 1.2 million
|180–350
Popular Areas of Real Estate for Sale in Adeje
Real estate sales in Adeje take place throughout the municipality, but there are top 5 locations where up to 85% of transactions occur:
- Costa Adeje. A premium area with apartments starting from €220,000 and villas starting from €600,000. Nearby are the beaches of Del Duque (500 m) and the Plaza del Duque shopping center. Rental income is 8% per annum.
- Playa Paraiso. A quiet area with new developments. Bungalows cost between €300,000 and €450,000. Las Galletas Beach is just 400 meters away.
- Taucho. A budget option in the hills 5 km from the sea. Apartments are cheaper—€140,000–€200,000. Mountain views, nearby Costa Adeje school and the Mercadillo market.
- El Galeon. An exclusive neighborhood with a marina, Puerto Colon. Penthouses range from €400,000 to €700,000. The yacht club and restaurants are 300 meters away, making them ideal for rentals.
- Callao Salvaje. A remote area (7 km from the center), but with new residential complexes. Apartment prices range from €180,000 to €250,000. Ajabo Beach is 800 m away.