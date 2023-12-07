Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Adeje

Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

apartments
117
houses
41
164 properties total found
1 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
€285,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€315,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
3 room apartment with parking, with electricity, with security in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with electricity, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Adeje, the apartment has 3 bedrooms, a balcony with part…
€194,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in the complex Villas Mirador del Duque in Madroñal. Not far from the complex is t…
€430,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in the complex Sueño Azul in Callao Salvaje. Nearby there is public parking and th…
€279,000
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Luxurious 2 bedrooms apartment in the city of Adeje with an exclusive design, fully equipped…
€335,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms in Adeje Casco. Apartment in a new building built in 2020, in the cente…
€285,000
1 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
€229,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedrooms apartment in the Stel complex in the center of Adeje. The central city of the sou…
€249,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment in the complex Los Almendros in one of the best areas of the Costa Adeje, Madronal…
€390,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the Ocean Garden complex in Playa Paraiso. Spac…
€525,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in a residential complex Orlando, Costa Adeje. The apartment is in a…
€255,000
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the south…
€199,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
€970,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
€279,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
€231,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment in the Paraiso del Sol complex in the Playa Paraiso area. Area with developed infr…
€189,000
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
€2,37M
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
€595,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
€527,000
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
€208,000
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
