Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

Adeje is located in the southwest of Tenerife, the largest island in the Canary Islands. It is now a prestigious resort town with a population of approximately 47,000 and is visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists annually. Some are looking to buy property in Adeje, while others are looking to rent it.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Adeje

Buying housing in Adeje attracts not only rental property investors but also those seeking a permanent residence. Let's consider the benefits of such a purchase:

Tourist flow. Adeje is a major tourist magnet, attracting approximately 1.8 million visitors annually. This allows rental income to reach 7-9% per annum.

Adeje is a major tourist magnet, attracting approximately 1.8 million visitors annually. This allows rental income to reach 7-9% per annum. Convenient transportation. The TF-1 highway connects Adeje with the airport and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Public transportation covers 90% of the municipality.

The TF-1 highway connects Adeje with the airport and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Public transportation covers 90% of the municipality. Safety. The municipality has a low crime rate, with only 12 incidents per 1,000 residents per year.

Real Estate Prices in Adeje

The Adeje real estate market is focused on resale properties (70% of transactions, according to Fotocasa), but new builds are gaining ground, particularly in Costa Adeje. Prices typically start at €2,600/m² (flats, studios, and apartments) and reach €5,000/m² (ocean-view villas). In 2025, the average price increased by 6% due to demand from the British (25% of buyers) and Scandinavians (15%).

Average housing costs in Adeje:

Type of housing Characteristics Average price (€) Area (m²) Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) In complexes with a swimming pool, terrace, 500–1000 m to the beach 160,000 – 250,000 45–75 Townhouses 2-3 bedrooms, garden 50-100 m², parking 280,000 – 400,000 90–130 Penthouses 2-3 bedrooms, terrace 30-70 m², ocean view 350,000 – 500,000 80–120 Villas 3-5 bedrooms, pool, plot 200-500 m² 550,000 – 1.2 million 180–350

Popular Areas of Real Estate for Sale in Adeje

Real estate sales in Adeje take place throughout the municipality, but there are top 5 locations where up to 85% of transactions occur: