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Residential properties for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
528
Adeje
272
Arona
144
Los Cristianos
75
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534 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Teneri…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in El Cabezo, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Cabezo, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
VYM Canarias presents this property in the new residential development Carena Waves, located…
$397,832
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
$279,909
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373,212
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In connection with the expansion a modern and profitable operating business is for sale, it…
$53,481
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Studio with Terrace, Garage, and Pool in Residencial El Camisón, Playa de las Américas This…
$305,717
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the El Caribe complex, which is located in the Las Americ…
$163,164
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
An apartment for sale located in the Rocas del Mar Complex, in the Costa Del Silencio area. …
$150,451
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524,829
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
For sale a modern apartment on the north coast of Tenerife, in the prestigious tourist area …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$687,526
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale in Adeja, La Postura. Consists of 1 bedroom, living room, 1 bathroom. Are…
$145,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$195,936
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale is an apartment with mountain views, which is located in the Diana Residence, Buzan…
$173,777
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Caribe complex, Playa de Las Americas. Consists of a living roo…
$163,280
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
$160,948
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305,567
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
$93,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A fantastic opportunity to own one of the most beautiful apartments in the prestigious Los C…
$422,678
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Property types in Canary Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The Canary Islands are located in and surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean. The nearest mainland is 100 km away, and that's not the coast of Spain, but the coast of Morocco. The islands are unique in their own way; their subtropical climate and volcanic landscapes attract investors and those who dream of living by the ocean. As a result, real estate sales in the Canary Islands are growing, with over a third of all transactions being conducted by foreigners.

The benefits of buying property in the Canary Islands

Buying real estate in the Canary Islands as a foreigner is quite simple — you just need to obtain an NIE and open a local bank account. The advantages of property for sale in the Canary Islands:

  • Favorable climate. The average annual temperature in the Canary Islands is 22–24 °C, with fluctuations ranging from 18–26 °C.
  • Rental income. The Canary Islands attract 14 million tourists annually, generating short-term rental income of up to 8–10% per annum.
  • Legal transparency. Spain, as an EU member, offers clear procedures for foreigners to purchase real estate, including obtaining a NIE (foreigner identification number) in 1–2 weeks.

Property prices in the Canary Islands

The average price of housing in the Canary Islands ranges from €1,800 to €4,500 per square meter. For example, in the exclusive area of ​​Costa Adeje (Tenerife), a square meter in a new building costs around €4,000, while in Puerto de la Cruz it's €1,500 to €2,000. Resale properties are 15-20% cheaper.

Average real estate prices in the Canary Islands:

Property type Average price (€) Example of a district
Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) 90,000–250,000 Los Cristianos, Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Townhouses 200,000–500,000 Costa Adeje, Mogan
Villas 500,000–3,000,000 Costa Adeje, Puerto Rico
Land plots 50,000–600,000 Lanzarote, Fuerteventura

Popular areas to buy a home in the Canary Islands

The most sought-after real estate is in Costa Adeje (Tenerife), an elite area in the south of the island. Apartments here can be purchased for €250,000, while villas start at €800,000.

Other popular areas:

  • Los Cristianos (Tenerife). A family resort with affordable accommodation starting from €100,000.
  • Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife). A northern city with a more humid climate and lush greenery. Apartments on secondary market in Puerto de la Cruz cost from 80,000 euros, houses - from 250,000 euros.
  • Mogan (Gran Canaria). A picturesque port city, often called "Little Venice" due to its abundance of canals. Prices for townhouses start at €220,000, and for villas at €600,000.
  • Caleta de Fuste (Fuerteventura). A surfing area. Apartments by the sea start at €120,000, and building plots start at €60,000.

Frequently asked questions about buying property in the Canary Islands

Which Canary Island is the best place to buy property?

Tenerife is considered a universal holiday destination. It has an airport, and overall, the island attracts the largest number of tourists annually. Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura are better suited for long-term rental or resale investments.

Where is the best place to live in the Canary Islands?

Costa Adeje and Santa Cruz de Tenerife are more oriented toward permanent residence: they have schools, including international ones, and major medical centers. For a quieter life, choose Puerto de la Cruz or Mogán, where there are fewer tourists and housing costs are lower.

Is buying property in the Canary Islands a good investment?

The Canary Islands real estate market is growing by 3-5% annually. High rental demand and an average occupancy rate of 80% provide yields of 6-10%.

What is the cost of property in the Canary Islands?

The average price per square meter is €1,800–€4,500. Apartments start at €90,000 (Los Cristianos), and villas at €500,000 (Costa Adeje). Resale properties are cheaper but may require additional investment.

Can a foreigner buy property in the Canary Islands, Spain?

To purchase local real estate, foreigners must first obtain a NIE. This will also allow them to open a local bank account, as it will not be possible to conduct transactions in the country without one.

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