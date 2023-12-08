Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands

Residential properties for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
110
Arona
100
San Miguel de Abona
11
Santiago del Teide
7
Granadilla de Abona
6
279 properties total found
2 room house in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 404 m²
€449,000
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Area 64 m²
Incredible oportunidad for investment apartments one and two rooms in Costa del Silencio. A…
€130,000
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
€285,000
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€315,000
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
This Duplex Apartment is in the midst of an oasis of subtropical gardens and beautiful swimm…
€795,000
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€255,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
€790,000
2 room apartment in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 191 m²
€2,70M
1 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
€229,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€283,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
€830,000
3 room townhouse in Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€240,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 47 m²
€275,000
2 room apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€238,000
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the south…
€199,000
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Tacoronte, Spain
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tacoronte, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
€505,000
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in the area of ​​La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
€1,23M
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
€357,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
€159,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 487 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and ocean views. The villa is located in the La Mareta area…
€599,900
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Las Palmas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€329,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Las Palmas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
€389,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
