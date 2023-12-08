UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Canary Islands
Residential properties for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2
2
404 m²
€449,000
Apartment
Arona, Spain
64 m²
Incredible oportunidad for investment apartments one and two rooms in Costa del Silencio. A…
€130,000
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1
48 m²
€285,000
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2
2
95 m²
€315,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3
3
256 m²
This Duplex Apartment is in the midst of an oasis of subtropical gardens and beautiful swimm…
€795,000
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2
1
80 m²
€255,000
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
3
400 m²
€790,000
2 room apartment
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2
2
1 191 m²
€2,70M
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1
€229,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2
1
47 m²
€283,000
Villa 4 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
4
3
351 m²
€830,000
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3
2
130 m²
€240,000
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2
2
47 m²
€275,000
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2
2
90 m²
€238,000
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
5
4
284 m²
1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
2
1
60 m²
4/4
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the south…
€199,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
2
395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Tacoronte, Spain
5
4
190 m²
1/2
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
€505,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
2
105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4
3
250 m²
Villa for sale in the area of La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
€1,23M
Penthouse 3 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3
2
73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
€357,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
6
4
300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
2
1
48 m²
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
€159,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
2
113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
6
4
487 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and ocean views. The villa is located in the La Mareta area…
€599,900
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Las Palmas, Spain
3
2
106 m²
€329,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Las Palmas, Spain
4
3
144 m²
€389,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
5
3
230 m²
Spacious penthouse in Terrazas del Duque, located in the heart of the prestigious Del Duque …
€995,000
