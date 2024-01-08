Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Arona

Residential properties for sale in Arona, Spain

apartments
104
houses
35
153 properties total found
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Area 64 m²
Incredible oportunidad for investment apartments one and two rooms in Costa del Silencio. A…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
This Duplex Apartment is in the midst of an oasis of subtropical gardens and beautiful swimm…
€795,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Arona, Spain
2 room house
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
If you dream of a house within walking distance to the sea, then you can realize your dream …
€485,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Torres Yomely complex in the center of Playa de las Americas. All infrastructur…
€188,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment for sale in the Parque de la Reina area, in the Olivina II complex, ideal for a fa…
€189,000
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
For sale a very bright apartment in the complex “Frontera Primavera”, in the Costa del Silen…
€136,500
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Townhouse in the Ocean View complex in San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje with a beautiful view. …
€445,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
€369,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale in the complex Parque Santiago III, in the city of Playa de Las Americas.…
€475,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse for sale in Costa del Silencio. Townhouse located in a quiet, …
€250,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden in Arona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Bungalow with ocean view for sale in the prestigious area of ​​San Eugenio Alto in Costa Ade…
€550,000
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
€315,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque Tropical complex with ocean views. The complex is located in …
€750,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment in the Primavera complex in Palm Mar. The apartment is located in a complex with a…
€223,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Optimist complex in Playa de Las Americas, just 300 mete…
€239,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
€159,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir