UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Arona
Residential properties for sale in Arona, Spain
apartments
104
houses
35
Clear all
153 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Arona, Spain
64 m²
Incredible oportunidad for investment apartments one and two rooms in Costa del Silencio. A…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3
3
256 m²
This Duplex Apartment is in the midst of an oasis of subtropical gardens and beautiful swimm…
€795,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
5
2
185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Arona, Spain
2
1
310 m²
If you dream of a house within walking distance to the sea, then you can realize your dream …
€485,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
50 m²
Apartment in Torres Yomely complex in the center of Playa de las Americas. All infrastructur…
€188,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Apartment for sale in the Parque de la Reina area, in the Olivina II complex, ideal for a fa…
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
3
2
48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
2
108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
49 m²
For sale a very bright apartment in the complex “Frontera Primavera”, in the Costa del Silen…
€136,500
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
1
1
44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Arona, Spain
5
3
180 m²
Townhouse in the Ocean View complex in San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje with a beautiful view. …
€445,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
4
2
65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
€369,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
48 m²
Apartment for sale in the complex Parque Santiago III, in the city of Playa de Las Americas.…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security
Arona, Spain
4
2
110 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse for sale in Costa del Silencio. Townhouse located in a quiet, …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
3
180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
177 m²
Bungalow with ocean view for sale in the prestigious area of San Eugenio Alto in Costa Ade…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
4
2
128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
4
3
136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
2
1
70 m²
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
2
105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
3
159 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque Tropical complex with ocean views. The complex is located in …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
1
55 m²
Apartment in the Primavera complex in Palm Mar. The apartment is located in a complex with a…
€223,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
2
1
44 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Optimist complex in Playa de Las Americas, just 300 mete…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
2
1
48 m²
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL