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Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
272
Arona
144
Los Cristianos
75
San Miguel de Abona
21
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528 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Teneri…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in El Cabezo, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Cabezo, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
VYM Canarias presents this property in the new residential development Carena Waves, located…
$397,832
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
$279,909
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373,212
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In connection with the expansion a modern and profitable operating business is for sale, it…
$53,481
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Studio with Terrace, Garage, and Pool in Residencial El Camisón, Playa de las Américas This…
$305,717
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the El Caribe complex, which is located in the Las Americ…
$163,164
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
An apartment for sale located in the Rocas del Mar Complex, in the Costa Del Silencio area. …
$150,451
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524,829
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
For sale a modern apartment on the north coast of Tenerife, in the prestigious tourist area …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$687,526
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale in Adeja, La Postura. Consists of 1 bedroom, living room, 1 bathroom. Are…
$145,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$195,936
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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Apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale is an apartment with mountain views, which is located in the Diana Residence, Buzan…
$173,777
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Caribe complex, Playa de Las Americas. Consists of a living roo…
$163,280
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
$160,948
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305,567
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
$93,186
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A fantastic opportunity to own one of the most beautiful apartments in the prestigious Los C…
$422,678
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Property types in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

apartments
houses

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury

Tenerife is the largest island in the Canary Islands, boasting year-round temperatures of around 22°C (72°F) and a landscape that combines beaches with volcanic mountains. The island's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has a population of only about 200,000, but receives over 800,000 visitors annually.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Tenerife

Buying real estate in Tenerife is beneficial not only as an investment asset generating rental income, but also as a place to live year-round. This is facilitated by:

  • The climate of "eternal spring". The average annual temperature in coastal zones ranges from +21°C to +28°C.
  • European infrastructure. The island has two international airports (Tenerife Norte and Tenerife Sur), 14 golf courses, 3 universities, and medical centers.
  • Preferential tax regime. The Canary Islands benefit from a special EU economic regime, which reduces local VAT to 7% compared to 21% in mainland Spain.

Prices for Properties for Sale in Tenerife

In 2025, the Tenerife real estate market is expected to grow by 4.2% compared to 2024. The variety of properties is wide, with studios, apartments, townhouses, villas, and commercial properties available for purchase.

Prices for real estate for sale in Tenerife:

Category Area (m²) Price range (€)

Locations/Features
Studios and apartments 30–50 80,000 – 140,000 (secondary) Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas
New buildings (apartments) 50–70 from 180,000 Complexes with panoramic ocean views
Townhouses 80–120 220,000 – 450,000 Adeje, El Medano, usually with a communal pool
Villas 150–300 700,000 – 3,000,000 Costa Adeje, Abama; private pools, views of Teide
Commercial real estate 30–100 from 100,000 Premises for cafes and shops in tourist areas

Popular Areas for Buying a Home in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Tenerife's most sought-after housing is in Costa Adeje, a southern area with luxury complexes. The popular beaches of Playa del Duque and Playa Fañabé are located here, and the average price per square meter ranges from €4,500 to €6,000.

Other popular areas:

  • Los Cristianos. A former fishing village, now a tourist hub. Popular residential complexes rent apartments for €800–€1,200 per month. Purchase prices are higher, at €2,500–€4,000 per square meter.
  • Playa de las Américas. A nightlife hub with bars and clubs. Suitable for young people and investors seeking high rental yields (6-9% per annum). Prices per square meter range from €3,000 to €5,000.
  • Puerto de la Cruz. The northern region with black volcanic beaches and the Loro Parque botanical garden. Tenerife property for sale in Puerto de la Cruz is carried out at prices ranging from 2000–3500 euros per square meter.
  • Santa Cruz de Tenerife (center). An urban area featuring Garcia Sanabria Park and the Tenerife Auditorio. Ideal for those who prefer an urban lifestyle, with prices ranging from €2,200–€3,800 per square meter.

Frequently Asked Questions about Housing in Tenerife

Is it worth buying property in Tenerife?

Buying property in Tenerife is advantageous due to price growth of 4-5% per year and high rental demand (yields around 6.3%).

Where is the best place to buy property in Tenerife?

Tenerife property for investment can be found in Costa Adeje, Los Cristianos, and Playa de las Américas, where tourism and rental demand are highest. For permanent residence, consider Puerto de la Cruz or the center of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where the cost of living is lower and local amenities are more abundant.

What are the real estate prices in Tenerife?

Real estate prices in Tenerife start at €80,000 for resale studios and reach €3,000,000 for villas. In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the average price per square meter is €2,500, while in Costa Adeje it reaches €6,000.

Where is the best place to buy property for investment in Tenerife?

Tourist areas generate the highest income through Airbnb and Booking. For example, apartments in Los Cristianos bring in €800–€1,500 per month.

What factors influence property prices in Tenerife?

The cost of housing in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and other areas is influenced by:

  • Proximity to beaches (+10–15%).
  • Property type (new buildings are 20–30% more expensive than existing housing).
  • Infrastructure.
  • A view of the ocean or Mount Teide increases the price by 15–25%.
  • Seasonality of demand (peak prices – from November to March).
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