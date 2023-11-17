Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

397 properties total found
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Area 64 m²
Incredible oportunidad for investment apartments one and two rooms in Costa del Silencio. A…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
€285,000
2 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€315,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
This Duplex Apartment is in the midst of an oasis of subtropical gardens and beautiful swimm…
€795,000
3 room townhouse in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€480,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
2 room house in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A house with a land plot surrounded by pine forest is for sale. Located on Icod de los Vinos…
€255,000
Villa 3 room villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€790,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
3 room apartment with parking, with electricity, with security in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with electricity, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Adeje, the apartment has 3 bedrooms, a balcony with part…
€194,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment in the city of Puerto de Santiago in the Los Gigantes area. Apartment with 1 bedro…
€189,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in the Los Gigantes area in the La Florida complex, just a few minutes fr…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in the complex Villas Mirador del Duque in Madroñal. Not far from the complex is t…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity in Arico, Spain
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity
Arico, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
House under construction for sale in Abades, designed by a Spanish architect who planned the…
€350,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in the complex Sueño Azul in Callao Salvaje. Nearby there is public parking and th…
€279,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Luxurious 2 bedrooms apartment in the city of Adeje with an exclusive design, fully equipped…
€335,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms in Adeje Casco. Apartment in a new building built in 2020, in the cente…
€285,000
2 room apartment in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 191 m²
Ideal for investment!!! Commercial real estate for sale — apartment complex in one of the be…
€2,70M
1 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
For sale is a modern apartment in the prestigious area of the southern coast of Tenerife. Lo…
€229,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
3 room house in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Separate house for sale in the picturesque area of the northern coast of Tenerife. Located i…
€270,000
Villa Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
For sale magnificent villa with a private pool and garden. Located on the southern coast of …
€830,000
3 room townhouse in Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale beautiful house ( townhouse ) in a picturesque area on the northern coast of Teneri…
€240,000
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000

