Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Adeje
166
Arona
140
San Miguel de Abona
17
Santiago del Teide
13
Granadilla de Abona
11
Guia de Isora
6
Puerto de la Cruz
3
Clear all
397 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Arona, Spain
64 m²
Incredible oportunidad for investment apartments one and two rooms in Costa del Silencio. A…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1
48 m²
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2
2
95 m²
€315,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3
3
256 m²
This Duplex Apartment is in the midst of an oasis of subtropical gardens and beautiful swimm…
€795,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3
1
€480,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
Recommend
2 room house
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
2
1
80 m²
A house with a land plot surrounded by pine forest is for sale. Located on Icod de los Vinos…
€255,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
3
400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€790,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
2
1
65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
2
1
42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with electricity, with security
Adeje, Spain
5
2
98 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Adeje, the apartment has 3 bedrooms, a balcony with part…
€194,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
2
1
56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2
1
47 m²
Apartment in the city of Puerto de Santiago in the Los Gigantes area. Apartment with 1 bedro…
€189,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
1
60 m²
Apartment for sale in the Los Gigantes area in the La Florida complex, just a few minutes fr…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
4
3
100 m²
Townhouse in the complex Villas Mirador del Duque in Madroñal. Not far from the complex is t…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity
Arico, Spain
4
4
124 m²
House under construction for sale in Abades, designed by a Spanish architect who planned the…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security
Adeje, Spain
3
1
57 m²
Apartment in the complex Sueño Azul in Callao Salvaje. Nearby there is public parking and th…
€279,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Luxurious 2 bedrooms apartment in the city of Adeje with an exclusive design, fully equipped…
€335,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms in Adeje Casco. Apartment in a new building built in 2020, in the cente…
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2
2
1 191 m²
Ideal for investment!!! Commercial real estate for sale — apartment complex in one of the be…
€2,70M
Recommend
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1
For sale is a modern apartment in the prestigious area of the southern coast of Tenerife. Lo…
€229,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2
1
47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
Recommend
3 room house
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3
3
238 m²
Separate house for sale in the picturesque area of the northern coast of Tenerife. Located i…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
400 m²
On sale are new modern design villas located in Puerto de la Cruz, on the northern coast of …
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
El Sauzal, Spain
4
3
351 m²
For sale magnificent villa with a private pool and garden. Located on the southern coast of …
€830,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Buenavista del Norte, Spain
3
2
130 m²
For sale beautiful house ( townhouse ) in a picturesque area on the northern coast of Teneri…
€240,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
5
2
185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Recommend
