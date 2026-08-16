Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Tenerife is the largest island in the Canary Islands, boasting year-round temperatures of around 22°C (72°F) and a landscape that combines beaches with volcanic mountains. The island's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, has a population of only about 200,000, but receives over 800,000 visitors annually.

Benefits of Buying Real Estate in Tenerife

Buying real estate in Tenerife is beneficial not only as an investment asset generating rental income, but also as a place to live year-round. This is facilitated by:

The climate of "eternal spring". The average annual temperature in coastal zones ranges from +21°C to +28°C.

The average annual temperature in coastal zones ranges from +21°C to +28°C. European infrastructure . The island has two international airports (Tenerife Norte and Tenerife Sur), 14 golf courses, 3 universities, and medical centers.

. The island has two international airports (Tenerife Norte and Tenerife Sur), 14 golf courses, 3 universities, and medical centers. Preferential tax regime. The Canary Islands benefit from a special EU economic regime, which reduces local VAT to 7% compared to 21% in mainland Spain.

Prices for Properties for Sale in Tenerife

In 2025, the Tenerife real estate market is expected to grow by 4.2% compared to 2024. The variety of properties is wide, with studios, apartments, townhouses, villas, and commercial properties available for purchase.

Prices for real estate for sale in Tenerife:

Category Area (m²) Price range (€) Locations/Features Studios and apartments 30–50 80,000 – 140,000 (secondary) Los Cristianos, Playa de las Américas New buildings (apartments) 50–70 from 180,000 Complexes with panoramic ocean views Townhouses 80–120 220,000 – 450,000 Adeje, El Medano, usually with a communal pool Villas 150–300 700,000 – 3,000,000 Costa Adeje, Abama; private pools, views of Teide Commercial real estate 30–100 from 100,000 Premises for cafes and shops in tourist areas

Popular Areas for Buying a Home in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Tenerife's most sought-after housing is in Costa Adeje, a southern area with luxury complexes. The popular beaches of Playa del Duque and Playa Fañabé are located here, and the average price per square meter ranges from €4,500 to €6,000.

Other popular areas: