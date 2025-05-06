Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

apartments
190
houses
87
277 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in a prestigious gated complex in Nueva Andalucía, this beautifully presented apartm…
$394,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully renovated penthouse is located in the very heart of San Pedro de Alcántara,…
$722,219
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Los Roble a charming Mediterranean style community . This exclusive low-density d…
$592,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Charming 80m² Apartment with Terrace in a Peaceful, Exclusive Complex Discover this invitin…
$506,682
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/7
Excellent location! Key Ready! Golden Visa Spain! Modern penthouse with high-quality finish…
$604,912
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully renovated penthouse apartment is ideally located on the main pedestrian str…
$565,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new deve…
$507,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully renovated one-bedroom elevated ground-floor apartment located in the gated commu…
$337,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New development of apartments consisting of 35 apartments of 2 and 3 bedrooms, with duplexes…
$607,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful middle floor apartment in Nueva Andalucía offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
$482,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Presenting an elegant corner townhouse with 4 bedrooms in one of the most beautiful areas of…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Los Naranjos de Marbella, what a fantastic location: Located at the entrance to Marbella&ap…
$440,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets th…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
OPORTUNIDAD!!!! Villa, San Pedro de Alcántara, a 500m de la playa 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, B…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in one of the most desirable residential areas of Marbella, this elegant first-floor…
$453,016
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
New spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses, of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a…
$970,503
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, just a short walk from the beach and with…
$600,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
New project in the La Campana area of Nueva Andalucía, an exclusive gated community of over …
$595,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover your ultimate sanctuary in this exquisite 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa nestled withi…
$2,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We present to your attention a stunning 3-bedroom apartment, recently renovated to the highe…
$726,485
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
$3,57M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Discover your new home in the heart of Golf Valley with this stunning penthouse in Marbella …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ATTRACTIVE 1-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE CLOSE TO ALL KINDS OF SHOPS. Located in the exclusive area of…
$337,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN NUEVA ANDALUCIA New Build residential of apartments and penthouses …
$459,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perf…
$894,394
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Coastal Living in San Pedro de Alcántara Prime Location in the Heart of the Costa de…
$622,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This elegant apartment with excellent privacy is located in one of the most prestigious area…
$387,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go