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Residential properties for sale in Catalonia, Spain

;
Barcelona
156
Girona
256
Lloret de Mar
85
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
47
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640 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House with a Tourist License in classical style, located in an exclusive private residential…
$1,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Vallromanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vallromanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Just 20 km from Barcelona, in an exclusive residential area of the prestigious Vallromanes G…
$1,51M
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious residential complex Res. Las Filipinas, we offer a…
$323,110
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Exclusive penthouse in Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, Barcelona.Located on the top floor o…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Apartment in a new residential complex under construction in the elite district of Sarria - …
$1,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Light, space and harmony with natureThis residential complex offers a modern space filled wi…
$457,708
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Apartment in Nou de la Rambla, 128, Barcelona. The bright 3-bedroom and 1-bathroom apartment…
$445,972
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Renovated apartment for sale in Pedralbes!Located on the 3rd floor with an elevator, in one …
$3,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern apartment by the sea in the new residential compl…
$350,511
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
We offer a charming house with sea views, located in the La Montgoda urbanization of Lloret …
$739,023
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 255 m²
If you are willing and able to invest in longevity and well-being for yourself and your fami…
$2,90M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar - Illa del Ma…
$1,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Apartment in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located in an old building in Barcelona sty…
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this spectacular newly built Villa located on the exclusive Peralada golf course in…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Located in a quiet location overlooking the ga…
$451,840
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Martorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
House in the city of Martorel in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 460 square met…
$936,890
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
House for sale in the urbanization of Blanes.Located in a very quiet area of Blanes, in a re…
$564,884
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Apartment-duplex in Sant Cugat de Bayes. The total area is 121 square meters. The apartment …
$668,958
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 349 m²
Description of object: We present you a unique corner villa built in 1996, located in the pr…
$1,37M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$888,765
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: In the heart of picturesque San Javier you will find a residential pr…
$398,464
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom apartment in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious apartment with sea views in Sant Antonio de Calonge, just a few minutes from the be…
$768,497
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
São Boi de Llobregat, located just 15 km from the center of Barcelona and 6 km from El Prat …
$489,700
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Description of the site: We offer exclusive apartments by the sea in the residential area of…
$300,275
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
The apartment is in excellent condition in the elite Pedralbes district of Barcelona. The la…
$1,46M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Atico duplex overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal M…
$2,93M
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$473,238
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the center of Barcelona, a few steps from the Paseo de Gracia and surrounded by the charm…
$727,639
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Property types in Catalonia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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