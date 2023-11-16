Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Catalonia, Spain

932 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 2
LARGE RECENTLY BUILT 5-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH POOL AND A LARGE TERRACE, IN BLANES  It is a g…
€417,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE A FEW METERS FROM THE BEACH IN BLANES  Beautiful semi-detached house comp…
€475,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
BEAUTIFUL VILLAGE HOUSE AT THE FOOT OF ALL SERVICES AND THE BEACH, IN BLANES  Beautiful t…
€319,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST FRONT SEA VIEWS OF THE WHOLE COSTA BRAVA  This f…
€550,000
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
€3,95M
Villa 5 room villa in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH SWIMING POOL IN SANTA MARIA DE LLORELL, TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastic hous…
€580,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH TWO INDEPENDENT HOUSES, WITH GARAGE AND BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN TOSSA D…
€465,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
€877,000
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 2
INCREDIBLE HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND FABULOUS SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  This fanta…
€697,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
This beautiful apartment is located on the seafront in the town of Lloret de Mar. It has …
€790,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
€1,15M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
€1,25M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
€525,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC MODERN STYLE HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful ho…
€930,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beautifu…
€750,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
€639,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
€1,38M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
€949,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fabulous luxury house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, garden, swimming pool and sea views C…
€1,85M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
€1,80M
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  Beautiful house w…
€220,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
€749,000
Chalet 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
€798,500
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULEUSE MAISON DE LUXE AVEC VUE SUR LA MER À TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastique maison moderne, …
€2,55M
Chalet 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
€845,000

