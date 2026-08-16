Residential properties for sale in Girones, Spain

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Residential properties for sale in Girona, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
85
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
47
Platja dAro
36
Blanes
38
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256 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 5
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,74M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
New construction semi-detached house in a residential area of ​​Begur a few minutes from the…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New-promotion townhouses in the S'Agaro Reciential CentreStart of the sale of 8 luxury townh…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$923,367
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
100% privacy!!! Beautiful villa in the urbanization of Tossa de Mar with a large area. Dista…
$2,94M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Apartment with open views, swimming pool and garage in a residential complex - Llore de MarB…
$325,236
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de MarDiscover our exclusive residenti…
$300,177
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1 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Lloret de Mar is a quiet area, ideal for a holiday.The apa…
$117,443
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House withTOURIST LICENSEin classic style, located in an exclusive private residential area …
$1,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
House with TOURIST LICENSE, completely renovated in the Roca Grossa urbanization of Lloret o…
$975,587
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$594,440
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Trade is possible!House for sale, with an area of 348 m2, built in 2001, on the south side, …
$904,998
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$571,349
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with a balcony and fully equipped open…
$507,866
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Exclusive house with tourist license in Cala San Francesque – Blanes.In one of the most desi…
$1,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Bright apartment in Lloret de Mar - with sea views.Area: 165 m2Location: Lloret de Mar, Giro…
$692,431
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Exclusive residential complex of 27 townhouses, located just 5 minutes walk from the center …
$607,840
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2 bedroom apartment in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1
Beachfront Apartments in a Prime Location in Girona Platja d’Aro is one of the most sought-a…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious and bright two-family house in MontferrandOn the ground floor: living room, bathroo…
$564,884
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Located in a quiet location overlooking the ga…
$451,840
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3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
This prestigious apartment features a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$669,459
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
House with sea views in the urbanization of Lloret de Mar - Serra Brava on the Costa Brava. …
$1,85M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present to your attention this cozy two-level penthouse in Fenals, one of the most sought…
$325,615
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House with tourist license in the city of Blanes.This 120 m2 house, located just 150 meters …
$580,850
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment consisting of a living-dining room with a balcony and a fully equipped…
$473,238
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Girona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Girona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Close to the Park in Plaça Ciutat de Figueres in Girona Apartments are located ne…
$348,441
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Townhouse for sale in Lloret de MarMagnificent three-level townhouse located in a quiet resi…
$407,336
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2 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
Prestigious apartment comprising a living-dining room with balcony and open-plan fitted kitc…
$588,669
VAT
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español

Property types in Girona

apartments
houses

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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