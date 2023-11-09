UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Girones
Residential properties for sale in Girones, Spain
Lower Empordà
215
Castell-Platja d Aro
119
Selva
47
Sant Antoni
33
Lloret de Mar
22
Upper Empordà
22
Girones
21
Tossa de Mar
13
Sant Feliu de Guixols
11
Palafrugell
6
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Cassa de la Selva
4
Roses
4
Sils
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
307 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
300 m²
€1,62M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
339 m²
€1,85M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
357 m²
€1,32M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
314 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
412 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
1 705 m²
4/4
€10,50M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
5
560 m²
€3,12M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girones, Spain
4
256 m²
3
€825,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
98 m²
€350,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
143 m²
3/3
€890,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cadaques, Spain
3
2
94 m²
2/3
Apartments in La Senjuela, Punta Prima. Salon, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrac…
€545,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
185 m²
2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
271 m²
3
€970,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
409 m²
3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
Recommend
4 room house with Pool, with terrassa, with condition
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4
432 m²
A chic villa with panoramic sea views, located in an urbanization near the city center a…
€750,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4
350 m²
Chic villa in privileged urbanization in Lloret de Mar with chic views of the mountains and …
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lloret de Mar, Spain
4
329 m²
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
€1,25M
Recommend
House with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
1
€1,22M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Tossa de Mar, Spain
6
406 m²
The three-story house is located on a plot of 1350 m2. The total area of the house is 406 m2…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Roses, Spain
2
170 m²
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the city and mountains. The house con…
€1,20M
Recommend
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Castello d Empuries, Spain
5
425 m²
A wonderful house surrounded by greenery with breathtaking views of the sea and the city. Th…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Palau-saverdera, Spain
3
€1,38M
Recommend
5 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
273 m²
Great house in Sant Antoni de Calonge ( Puig Ses Forqes ) 1,500 meters from the beach. The …
€950,000
Recommend
7 room house with garden, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
7
517 m²
A two-story villa with a tourist license is located on a plot of land of 2306 m2. Beaut…
€625,000
Recommend
5 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5
458 m²
The villa is located in a prestigious area near Kala Kanyeles Beach. The villa has unforgett…
€1,49M
Recommend
3 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
l Escala, Spain
3
245 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
373 m²
€690,000
Recommend
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
450 m²
This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Tossa de Mar, Spain
3
280 m²
The house is in an elite place and built with the best materials. This house is currently …
€1,50M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
11
Property types in Girones
apartments
houses
Properties features in Girones, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
