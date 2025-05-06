Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cádiz, Spain

San Roque
88
Tarifa
49
Vejer de la Frontera
5
Barbate
5
160 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
These homes have spectacular views to the Mediterranean sea and the rolling, wooded hills of…
$1,30M
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA, CADIZ New Build residential complex of apartmen…
$1,03M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
~700m from the beach Rustic plot of 500 m² REGISTERED in the property registry. The house ha…
$103
3 bedroom house in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
The new promotion of Ventura Homes apartments consists of 19 twin houses with a private gara…
$374,239
4 bedroom apartment in Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE, CADIZ A new way of understanding the mod…
$2,89M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Two -level headquarters for sale with a community swimming pool. There are a few steps from…
$347,120
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Exclusive Apartments in a Complex with Premium Onsite Facilities and BREEAM Certification Th…
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
The villa is located in the Los Arcornocales Nature Park, a protected and privileged place w…
$835,258
Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488,138
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to a place, where modern elegance meets the freedom of nature in perfect harmony. Ne…
$539,826
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Central apartment near commercial zone, historic center and about 200 meters from the beach.…
$215,865
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this hidden gem is a golfer's paradise. With lush…
$430,215
3 bedroom apartment in Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE, CADIZ A new way of understanding the mod…
$1,78M
House in Tarifa, Spain
House
Tarifa, Spain
Area 200 m²
1500m2 plot accessible and flat, has a garden that occupies the entire surface, a house of a…
$672,545
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$970,333
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
I sell a central studio with a terrace .studio has a equipped kitchen, bathroom and balcony.…
$130,170
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos dormi…
$270,103
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE CLUB, CADIZ New Build an exclusive residential p…
$519,095
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in the central part. This is the second external floor with an approximate area o…
$195,255
Villa 1 bedroom in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 1 bedroom
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Urban plot of 2,500 m2 in the fourth at 10 min by car at rate. He currently has a building o…
$292,883
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 3+1 Villas in Sotogrande Cádiz with Private Swimming Pool The villas are suited to a …
$913,927
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA New Build residential complex is perfectly integ…
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 812 m²
For sale this modern architectural villa, currently under construction, in Sotogrande Alto, …
$3,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
In the city of Tarifa, Cadiks, by the road leading to the Sanctuary of Virgen de la Luz, ver…
$390,510
3 bedroom house in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Total area: 286.41 m², distributed as follows: - 207.65 m² on the ground floor - 44.20 m…
$1,09M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$938,670
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
FOR SALE APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF TARIFA .The Ventura 2 Building of recent construction is…
$198,509
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 255 m²
Discover Villa Stern, an impressive luxury villa under construction, located in Altos de Val…
$5,75M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Guadiaro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Fantastic classic style 3 bedroom villa in Sotogrande with 286m² built in the luxurious urba…
$799,867
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
