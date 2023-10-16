Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
197
San Javier
116
Torre Pacheco
115
Los Alcazares
110
Murcia
78
Cartagena
66
Bajo Guadalentin
41
Alto Guadalentin
27
Show more
777 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€274,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Real Estate with Pools in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The real estate in Los Alcaz…
€390,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€169,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€229,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€240,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€313,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€680,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€555,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
€485,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 215 m²
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 254 m²
€460,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
€590,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€225,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€265,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€219,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€224,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€229,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900

Property types in Region of Murcia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
