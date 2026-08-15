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Residential properties for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
370
Los Alcazares
904
San Pedro del Pinatar
655
Torre-Pacheco
498
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4 183 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$414,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
New Build Townhouses in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Murcia New Build Townhouses Near…
$530,223
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Los Alcazares, this modern residential comp…
$554,078
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$414,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$437,287
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los AlcazaresExclusive Residential Deve…
$552,667
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$490,362
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Los Alcazares, this modern residential comp…
$415,269
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Residential De…
$414,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
New Build Townhouses in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Murcia New Build Townhou…
$530,223
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los AlcazaresExclusive Residential Deve…
$490,362
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$490,480
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Los Alcazares, this modern residential comp…
$415,269
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cartagena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
These exclusive townhouses of new construction are located in La Azohia, in the municipality…
$317,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$414,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$460,474
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$414,311
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Welcome to a unique residential project in La Pinilla, Murcia, created for those looking for…
$203,768
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$552,799
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$552,667
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$414,311
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Residential De…
$391,136
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Located in one of the most popular areas of Los Alsacera, this modern residential complex of…
$392,134
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$391,136
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Los Alcazares, this modern residential comp…
$491,614
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
2 bedroom house
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover an exceptional residential villa complex that provides maximum comfort and modern s…
$360,507
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$414,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$437,392
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Apartments 250 m from Los Narejos Beach in Los Alcazares Exclusive Residential De…
$437,287
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers a s…
$552,799
Leave a request

Property types in Region of Murcia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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