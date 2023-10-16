UAE
Region of Murcia
Residential properties for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
197
San Javier
116
Torre Pacheco
115
Los Alcazares
110
Murcia
78
Cartagena
66
Bajo Guadalentin
41
Alto Guadalentin
27
Aguilas
24
Alhama de Murcia
20
Mazarron
20
Noroeste
15
Calasparra
13
Show more
Show less
Clear all
777 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€274,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
3
141 m²
2
3 Bedroom Real Estate with Pools in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The real estate in Los Alcaz…
€390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€169,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€229,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€240,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€313,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
97 m²
€415,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
220 m²
€680,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
191 m²
€555,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
216 m²
€485,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
215 m²
€495,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
254 m²
€460,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
218 m²
€590,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
252 m²
€635,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
4
3
125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
5
3
140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
91 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€225,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
129 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€265,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
95 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€219,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
4
2
132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€235,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€224,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€229,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
3
2
88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
26
