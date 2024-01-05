Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

apartments
35
houses
75
139 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
€325,000
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
€550,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2 beds apartments overlooking the golf, near the sea in Los Alcazares . Apartments with 2 be…
€149,900
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
Brand new detached villas with pool nr. the beach in Los Alcázares
€293,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 beds semidetached villas with garage in Los Alcázares . 2-bedroom semi-detached houses on …
€210,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 beds brand new detached villa near the golf & beach in Los Alcázares
€361,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 beds detached villas in Los Alcázares . 3 bedroom villas on 350 m2 plots in Los Alcázares.…
€339,900
2 room apartment with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2 bedroom apartments near the beach in Los Alcázares . 2 or 3 bedroom apartments and penthou…
€219,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedroom apartments near the beach in Los Alcázares . NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN EURO…
€265,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2 bedroom penthouse near the beach in Los Alcazares. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN EURO R…
€270,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 beds ground floor apartment in golf course in Los Alcázares . 2 and 3 bedroom apartments a…
€209,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas near the golf and the beach in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached v…
€349,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with sauna
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 beds penthouses with sea views near the golf in Los Alcázares . Penthouses, apartments an…
€329,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 beds apartments in golf course near the beach in Los Alcázares . 2 and 3 bedroom apartmen…
€235,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 beds detached villas in golf course near the beach in Los Alcázares . Detached 3 bedroom …
€519,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
3 bedroom detached villas near the golf and the beach in Los Alcázares . Detached villas wit…
€389,900
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms semidetached villa in a modern style in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached houses with…
€389,900
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
€389,900
3 room house with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
€419,900
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Real Estate with Pools in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The real estate in Los Alcaz…
€390,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€239,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€329,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, Murcia, Costa Cálida A development of 16 properties, …
€389,900
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€265,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€219,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-Bedroom Houses Near the Beach in Los Alcázares, Costa Calida These houses sit on spacious …
€449,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Detached Houses in Los Alcázares Detached houses are si…
€289,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€235,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€329,000
