Residential properties for sale in Andalusia, Spain

1 687 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Villa Supernova, a beautifully presented 3-bedroom villa for sale in prime area o…
€2,50M
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Luxury New Build Townhouses in Calahonda, Mijas This lovely development is located…
€980,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments In a Gated Compound in a Popular Area in Fuengirola This residential compound is …
€260,000
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€750,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€1,29M
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€402,000
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€429,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€539,000
3 bedroom apartment with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
1,2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Residential Compound in Mijas This residen…
€265,000
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Luxury Complex in Fuengirola La Reserva del Higueron T…
€579,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 404 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€6,73M
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€5,30M
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€650,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€2,40M
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€568,000
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€641,000
4 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€711,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€774,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€797,000
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€500,000
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€304,000
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€450,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€519,000
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€550,000
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 573 m²
For sale this spectacular turnkey villa project, designed by internationally renowned archit…
€6,56M
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
Spectacular View Apartments and Penthouses with Spacious Living Areas in Casares Brand new M…
€499,000
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Close to the Beach in Manilva This new residential dev…
€375,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 728 m²
Number of floors 3
Panoramic Sea View Luxury Villas with Excellent Communal Facilities in La Cala de Mijas This…
€1,76M
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€339,000
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€259,000
