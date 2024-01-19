UAE
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
3
2
Welcome to Villa Supernova, a beautifully presented 3-bedroom villa for sale in prime area o…
€2,50M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
3
409 m²
2
3 Bedroom Luxury New Build Townhouses in Calahonda, Mijas This lovely development is located…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
2
74 m²
4
Apartments In a Gated Compound in a Popular Area in Fuengirola This residential compound is …
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4
3
2
190 m²
5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
5
4
4
278 m²
5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
147 m²
4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€402,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
105 m²
4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€429,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
145 m²
4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€539,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
2
75 m²
5
1,2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Residential Compound in Mijas This residen…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
3
2
2
107 m²
2/4
Sea View Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Luxury Complex in Fuengirola La Reserva del Higueron T…
€579,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
5
6
1 404 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€6,73M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benahavis, Spain
7
6
8
1 194 m²
2
Turnkey Detached Villas with Smart-Home System in Benahavís, Málaga Open-style detached vill…
€5,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
3
2
2
1 m²
2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
5
4
4
190 m²
2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
3
2
2
78 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€568,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
3
2
96 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€641,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
5
4
2
108 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€711,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
3
2
98 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€774,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
5
4
2
105 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€797,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
2
1
1
54 m²
2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
2
1
1
47 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€304,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
3
2
2
72 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
3
2
2
64 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€519,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
3
2
94 m²
4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Roque, Spain
8
8
1 573 m²
For sale this spectacular turnkey villa project, designed by internationally renowned archit…
€6,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
3
2
2
111 m²
3
Spectacular View Apartments and Penthouses with Spacious Living Areas in Casares Brand new M…
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
4
3
2
91 m²
4
Affordable 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Close to the Beach in Manilva This new residential dev…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
4
4
728 m²
3
Panoramic Sea View Luxury Villas with Excellent Communal Facilities in La Cala de Mijas This…
€1,76M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
3
2
2
61 m²
1/3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€339,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
2
1
1
45 m²
3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€259,000
Recommend
Leave a request
