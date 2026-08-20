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Residential properties for sale in Madrid, Spain

;
apartments
197
houses
7
204 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Situated on the eighth floor of a representative building on the Paseo de la Castellana, thi…
$1,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
This house in one of the most prestigious areas of Madrid is the perfect combination of mode…
$972 924
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the second floor in a building built in 1928 with elevator and concierge.The ap…
$791 525
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Apartment of 50 m2 in the area of Casteljan, Madrid.Two bedrooms and two bathrooms.The apart…
$810 176
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
This apartment, located on Alcalde Sainz de Baranda in the Retiro district of Ibiza, Madrid,…
$1,36M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
This south-facing penthouse features exceptional natural light throughout the day and panora…
$1,06M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
This bright apartment with east-facing windows is located on the fifth floor of an elevator …
$1,28M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
This apartment is located on the second floor of a classic building built in the 1920s, on J…
$1,19M
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4 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
This property, the first in our exclusive collection, embodies the unique character, light a…
$3,85M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Elegance and light in the heart of MadridIn one of the most privileged areas in the center o…
$1,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
This apartment is located on Alcantara Street in the Liszt area of Madrid, in the Salamanca …
$1,74M
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4 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 379 m²
Accommodation with capital reform in a building that used to be a palace located in Serrano.…
$5,81M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Located at Nunes de Balboa, 57, Recoletos – Salamanca, Madrid.The area of the apartment is 1…
$2,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Apartment on the first floor in the Arapiles area of Chambury, Madrid.Area of 60 m2 (cadastr…
$639 981
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
This exceptional residence is located in one of the most prestigious residential areas of El…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Apartment of 142 sq. m., located in the Liszt area in the Madrid quarter of Salamanca.Locate…
$2,07M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
This penthouse with an area of about 118 m2 is completely renovated and furnished with moder…
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
One-bedroom apartment with one bathroom is located on the first floor of a building built in…
$686 610
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 156 m²
Built in 1973, this fourth-floor apartment overlooking the street is located in one of Madri…
$2,70M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
This exterior-finished apartment is located in the heart of Prosperidad and offers the perfe…
$645 486
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
This cadastral apartment of 161 m2 is located on the second floor of a building built in 196…
$2,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Apartment on the 4th floor in a building built in 1928 with elevator and concierge, located …
$756 553
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
This property of 84 m2 (according to the cadastre) is located in a classic building in one o…
$1,07M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This furnished apartment is located on the second floor of a classic building built in the 1…
$1,49M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
This interior apartment of 134 m2 is located on the fourth floor of a building built in 1950…
$1,85M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Chambury, one of Madrid’s most characteristic and traditional neighb…
$1,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Renovated apartment of 50 m2 in the area of List in Madrid.First floor, a building built in …
$734 404
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
This newly renovated apartment is located in the prestigious area of Lista, in the popular a…
$1,42M
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5 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 235 m²
This residence is located on the second floor of a 1957 building built in the Salamanca dist…
$3,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Situated on the ground floor of a well-maintained 1983 house with elevator and concierge ser…
$1,41M
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