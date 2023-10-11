Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Madrid, Spain

apartments
18
18 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Matadero area, Madrid 360,000 euros 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ✅…
€360,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/7
🌇 Apartment for sale in the Montaban area, central Madrid 🌇 2,950,000 € 180m2 3 bedrooms …
€2,95M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in the Goya area, central Madrid 590,000 € 65m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom…
€590,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
Sale of apartments in the Chamartin area, center of Madrid 495,000 € 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 b…
€495,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The sale of two apartments in the Ronda de Atocha area has an excellent location, overlookin…
€510,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 8/8
Penthouse for sale! center of Madrid 1,295,000 € Obtaining a gold visa of an investor! 220m…
€1,30M
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Area 604 m²
DescriptionBuilding with 12 tourist apartments in Madrid, 3 million euros, 7% profitability.…
€3,00M
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
€360,000
1 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
€315,000
1 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
1 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
€380,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
€590,000
3 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€520,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
€525,000
3 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
€570,000
Apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Area 143 m²
€1,50M
4 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 379 m²
€5,00M
3 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
€549,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 618 m²
€7,53M

