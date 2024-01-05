Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Badajoz

Residential properties for sale in Badajoz, Spain

apartments
42
houses
81
123 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrassa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€248,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with chicken_furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€160,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€111,300
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€111,300
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€175,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with tech in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with tech
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€229,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrassa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€160,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with storage room in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€225,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€175,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with chicken_furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€289,000
2 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Referencia: 522 A cozy typical house located in the historical part of the ancient city of …
€94,500
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Referencia: 380 Beautiful family house in Altea Hills with shared pool! An exceptional off…
€399,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Referencia: 446. Apartments in la Villa Hoyosa. 400m to the beach. Apartments - 90m2, 2 bedr…
€175,000
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with storage room in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with storage room
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Referencia: 411. A 2-storey house in La Nusiya is offered with new furniture repairs and ne…
€525,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Referencia: 393. Villa for sale in Altea Hills with unrivaled sea views and south views. Vi…
€2,45M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 862 m²
New ultra-modern modern villa with panoramic sea and golf views An ultra-modern modern vill…
€3,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 953 m²
The traditional, spacious villa of the highest quality is located in the residential area of…
€3,70M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 071 m²
Palacetes de Banús is located in the most famous part of Marbella on the Costa del Sol. The …
€6,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 766 m²
A beautiful traditional-style house located in the Monte Major Country Club. Orientation sou…
€2,75M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 870 m²
Built in a unique location, this villa is surrounded by green hills of the municipality of B…
€3,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Atalaya Emotion — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbella,…
€750,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 860 m²
The villa is located in one of the most desirable areas of Marbella due to its tranquility, …
€3,75M
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Sunny Golf — is a new development of Estepona Golf, located in the heart of the Costa del So…
€335,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Solemar Casares — includes 58 apartments, including penthouses with terraces and sea views, …
€382,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
50 impressive two-story villas with 3 bedrooms with the possibility of a solarium and a base…
€675,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 937 m²
Beautiful family villa located in New Andalusia. Accessible beaches, golf clubs and shops. T…
€3,75M
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Solana Village is a unique project with two to thre…
€295,000
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
This is a beautiful, well-designed apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the popular …
€365,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Beautiful villa in a modern style in Torrenueva Mihas Costa with fantastic sea views from th…
€1,70M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Atalaya Emotion 2 — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbell…
€755,000
