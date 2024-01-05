UAE
Residential properties for sale in Badajoz, Spain
123 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
95 m²
€248,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
74 m²
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
60 m²
€111,300
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with tech
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
50 m²
€111,300
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with tech
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
125 m²
€229,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
81 m²
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
1
98 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
105 m²
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
1
60 m²
Referencia: 522 A cozy typical house located in the historical part of the ancient city of …
€94,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
160 m²
Referencia: 380 Beautiful family house in Altea Hills with shared pool! An exceptional off…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
90 m²
Referencia: 446. Apartments in la Villa Hoyosa. 400m to the beach. Apartments - 90m2, 2 bedr…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with storage room
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
5
220 m²
Referencia: 411. A 2-storey house in La Nusiya is offered with new furniture repairs and ne…
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
6
650 m²
Referencia: 393. Villa for sale in Altea Hills with unrivaled sea views and south views. Vi…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
862 m²
New ultra-modern modern villa with panoramic sea and golf views An ultra-modern modern vill…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
953 m²
The traditional, spacious villa of the highest quality is located in the residential area of…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
1 071 m²
Palacetes de Banús is located in the most famous part of Marbella on the Costa del Sol. The …
€6,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
766 m²
A beautiful traditional-style house located in the Monte Major Country Club. Orientation sou…
€2,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
870 m²
Built in a unique location, this villa is surrounded by green hills of the municipality of B…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
271 m²
Atalaya Emotion — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbella,…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
860 m²
The villa is located in one of the most desirable areas of Marbella due to its tranquility, …
€3,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
98 m²
Sunny Golf — is a new development of Estepona Golf, located in the heart of the Costa del So…
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Solemar Casares — includes 58 apartments, including penthouses with terraces and sea views, …
€382,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
4
171 m²
50 impressive two-story villas with 3 bedrooms with the possibility of a solarium and a base…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
7
937 m²
Beautiful family villa located in New Andalusia. Accessible beaches, golf clubs and shops. T…
€3,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
80 m²
New apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Solana Village is a unique project with two to thre…
€295,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
145 m²
This is a beautiful, well-designed apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the popular …
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
5
496 m²
Beautiful villa in a modern style in Torrenueva Mihas Costa with fantastic sea views from th…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
271 m²
Atalaya Emotion 2 — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbell…
€755,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Search using the map
