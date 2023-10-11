Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Barcelona

Residential properties for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
14
Maresme
13
Martorell
10
Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
Barcelones
3
71 property total found
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€750,000
3 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€970,000
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
€349,000
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
  The villa is located in the picturesque urbanization of Santa Elena near the beach. The …
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Excellent apartment of 135 m2, located on the 19th floor of a modern building in the exclusi…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Gava, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale excellent apartment in the city of Gava Mar. An ideal location for those who want e…
€640,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Barcelones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Chic apartment on the first line of the sea with dizzying views of the sea . Located in the …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Barcelones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 747 m²
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona. 
€9,00M
5 room house with swimming pool in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 465 m²
€1,09M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
€1,05M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 463 m²
€950,000
6 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 424 m²
€1,10M
4 room house in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
€1,40M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
€1,38M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
€1,45M
4 room house with swimming pool in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
€670,000
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Esparreguera, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Esparreguera, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
€6,00M
Villa Villa with sea view in Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
Villa 9 room villa in Sitges, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 9
Area 901 m²
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
€6,50M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
€6,90M
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
€345,000
4 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
€590,000
2 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
€154,900
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
€195,000
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 385 m²
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
€1,59M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 506 m²
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
€895,000
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
€342,995
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€499,000

Property types in Barcelona

apartments
houses

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir