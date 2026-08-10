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Residential properties for sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Castelldefels
16
Badalona
16
Sitges
13
Gava
7
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364 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vallromanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vallromanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Just 20 km from Barcelona, in an exclusive residential area of the prestigious Vallromanes G…
$1,51M
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious residential complex Res. Las Filipinas, we offer a…
$323,110
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Exclusive penthouse in Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, Barcelona.Located on the top floor o…
$1,03M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Apartment in a new residential complex under construction in the elite district of Sarria - …
$1,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Light, space and harmony with natureThis residential complex offers a modern space filled wi…
$457,708
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Apartment in Nou de la Rambla, 128, Barcelona. The bright 3-bedroom and 1-bathroom apartment…
$445,972
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Renovated apartment for sale in Pedralbes!Located on the 3rd floor with an elevator, in one …
$3,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Description of the site: We offer a modern apartment by the sea in the new residential compl…
$350,511
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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5 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 255 m²
If you are willing and able to invest in longevity and well-being for yourself and your fami…
$2,90M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with sea and city views in one of the best complexes of Diagonal Mar - Illa del Ma…
$1,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Apartment in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located in an old building in Barcelona sty…
$1,29M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Martorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
House in the city of Martorel in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 460 square met…
$936,890
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3 bedroom apartment in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Apartment-duplex in Sant Cugat de Bayes. The total area is 121 square meters. The apartment …
$668,958
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 349 m²
Description of object: We present you a unique corner villa built in 1996, located in the pr…
$1,37M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: In the heart of picturesque San Javier you will find a residential pr…
$398,464
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
São Boi de Llobregat, located just 15 km from the center of Barcelona and 6 km from El Prat …
$489,700
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2 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Description of the site: We offer exclusive apartments by the sea in the residential area of…
$300,275
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
The apartment is in excellent condition in the elite Pedralbes district of Barcelona. The la…
$1,46M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 223 m²
Atico duplex overlooking the sea and the city in one of the best complexes of the Diagonal M…
$2,93M
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the center of Barcelona, a few steps from the Paseo de Gracia and surrounded by the charm…
$727,639
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Description of object: This exceptional house with a total area of 360 m2 (255 m2 living are…
$846,022
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
New residential complex of 15 apartments in the district of San Andreu. Various layouts rang…
$643,632
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 355 m²
Atiko in the elite district of Sant Gervasi-Galvan city of Barcelona. The building of the fa…
$2,52M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive house in Calella This impressive two-family house, built in 2006, offers an area o…
$741,268
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4 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Situated on the renovated and exclusive pedestrian street Concel de Sainte, just one block f…
$2,72M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
A truly unique property where privacy, breathtaking sea views and privileged location are co…
$2,05M
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1 bedroom apartment in Barcelona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to Passeig de Gràcia and Gaudí Buildings in Barcelona The Eixample area is …
$993,329
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4 bedroom apartment in Castellbisbal, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castellbisbal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Apartment in Castelbisbal in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 115 square meters.…
$286,709
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4 bedroom apartment in Carme, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Description of the site: In the popular area of Playa Flamenca, in the heart of Orihuela Cos…
$561,160
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Property types in Barcelona

apartments
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Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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