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Residential properties for sale in Estepona, Spain

;
apartments
1317
houses
482
1 799 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in El Paraiso. 2 bed · 2 bath · 79 m² built. Prese…
$404,001
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3 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Bel Air. 3 bed · 3 bath · 100 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$552,266
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1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
1-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Atalaya. 1 bed · 1 bath · 66 m² built. Presente…
$345,132
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Costalita. 3 bed · 3 bath · 170 m² built. Prese…
$966,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Valle Romano. 2 bed · 2 bath · 86 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$317,113
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3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 3 bed · 2 bath · 157 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$876,105
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$5,52M
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4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$4,26M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$1,00M
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6 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
6 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 399 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in El Paraiso. 6 bed · 7 bath · 399 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$4,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Cancelada. 2 bed · 2 bath · 77 m² built. Presen…
$530,972
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$4,08M
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3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 3 bed · 3 bath · 164 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$977,971
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3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Diana Park. 3 bed · 1 bath · 109 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$530,972
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2 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 2 bed · 1 bath · 96 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$575,990
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$761,700
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Atalaya. 2 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$864,562
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2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Bel Air. 2 bed · 2 bath · 97 m² built. Presente…
$339,414
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2 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in El Paraiso. 2 bed · 2 bath · 116 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$523,502
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Floor 4
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$7,25M
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3 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Cancelada. 3 bed · 2 bath · 122 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$634,225
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$2,88M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in El Paraiso. 2 bed · 2 bath · 75 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$398,734
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4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Seghers. 4 bed · 4 bath · 275 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,73M
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4 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Elegant Flats for Sale 50 M from the Sea in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol's …
$4,77M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Cancelada. 3 bed · 2 bath · 108 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$686,801
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4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Selwo. 4 bed · 3 bath · 293 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property…
$1,79M
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5 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
5 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in El Paraiso. 5 bed · 4 bath · 595 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$3,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Bel Air. 3 bed · 3 bath · 150 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$747,436
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