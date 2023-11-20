Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Almeria, Spain

Cuevas del Almanzora
16
63 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Apartments in a Golf Resort with Rich Facilities in Almeria Within this community, residents…
€168,000
€168,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in a Golf Resort with Rich Facilities in Almeria Within this community, residents…
€163,000
€163,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villas Near the Beach in Almeria Explore these modern villas to buy in Alm…
€494,000
€494,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€258,000
€258,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€288,000
€288,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€345,000
€345,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€173,000
€173,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€228,000
€228,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€228,000
€228,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Pulpi Almeria Residents can luxuriate in a spa…
€365,000
€365,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€163,000
€163,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Pulpi Almeria Residents can luxuriate in a spa…
€349,000
€349,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€485,000
€485,000
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€265,000
€265,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€260,000
€260,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€243,000
€243,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€227,000
€227,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€182,000
€182,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€166,000
€166,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000
€235,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€215,000
€215,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€195,000
€195,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€395,000
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€350,000
€350,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€849,000
€849,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€749,000
€749,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Spacious Detached Villas with 5 Bedrooms on Large Plots in Exclusive Resort in Cuevas del Al…
€1,000,000
€1,000,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
€265,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
€255,500

