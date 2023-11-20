UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Almeria
Residential properties for sale in Almeria, Spain
Cuevas del Almanzora
16
Clear all
63 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pulpi, Spain
4
3
80 m²
Apartments in a Golf Resort with Rich Facilities in Almeria Within this community, residents…
€168,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Apartments in a Golf Resort with Rich Facilities in Almeria Within this community, residents…
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
4
143 m²
Stylish 3-Bedroom Villas Near the Beach in Almeria Explore these modern villas to buy in Alm…
€494,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
95 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€258,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
4
3
108 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€288,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
5
3
170 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
75 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€173,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
95 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€228,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
95 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€228,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
3
119 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Pulpi Almeria Residents can luxuriate in a spa…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
75 m²
5
Spacious Golf Properties with Breathtaking Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a variety of spaci…
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
3
124 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments Near the Beach in Pulpi Almeria Residents can luxuriate in a spa…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
98 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€485,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
76 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Houses 400m from the Beach in Almeria Spain These contemporary house…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
92 m²
2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
92 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€227,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€182,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
1
70 m²
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€166,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
4
2
86 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
72 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
71 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
3
2
71 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
5
3
135 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
4
3
111 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in an Exclusive Resort in Almeria Cuevas de Almanzora The ultra-lu…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
5
3
171 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€849,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
4
3
136 m²
Mediterranean-Style Houses With Private Pools in an Exclusive Complex in Almeria The modern…
€749,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
6
4
240 m²
Spacious Detached Villas with 5 Bedrooms on Large Plots in Exclusive Resort in Cuevas del Al…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3
2
100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3
2
79 m²
1/2
We offer you a magnificent bungalow in a closed complex with breathtaking panoramic views. T…
€255,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Almeria
apartments
houses
Properties features in Almeria, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL