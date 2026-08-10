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Residential properties for sale in Almeria, Spain

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Vera
111
El Ejido
13
472 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$427,662
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$242,739
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$427,683
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$196,493
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$300,534
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$323,636
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$242,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$323,652
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1 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$196,503
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2 bedroom apartment in Mojacar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses for Sale in Macenas, Almería Modern …
$427,816
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Phase 9 of Mar de Pulpí, called Petunia, features communal areas including gardens, communit…
$250,830
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
$472,117
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments in Vera Playa, Almería – Modern Homes Near the Sea Contemporary Li…
$314,606
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
$315,910
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$328,276
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2 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$280,664
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Phase 9 of Mar de Pulpí, called Petunia, features communal areas including gardens, communit…
$231,180
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
New Build Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses for Sale in Macenas, Almería Modern …
$788,036
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Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 54 m²
A Magnificent Residential with Mediterranean Views Welcome to a spectacular residential comp…
$411,109
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
$315,115
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$560,611
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New Build Apartments in Vera Playa, Almería – Modern Homes Near the Sea Contemporary Living…
$463,461
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3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
$308,916
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$285,602
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3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/3
Brilliant middle floor apartment with a generous terrace, swimming pool and private parking …
$305,770
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3 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Sea-View Apartments in Vera Playa These apartments are located in Vera Playa…
$277,384
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 116 m²
$204,001
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2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Sizeable Golf Apartments with Incredible Views in Mar de Pulpi Discover a range of fully eq…
$189,620
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$360,641
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Los Narcisos apartments are located within a short walking distance of Playa Los Nardos y Pl…
$346,770
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Property types in Almeria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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