Residential properties for sale in Marbella, Spain

Marbella is not only a city on the Spanish coast but also a municipality of the same name in the province of Málaga. Marbella real estate for sale is attractive primarily because it is located on the shores of a warm sea and is cheaper than popular Spanish cities.

Benefits of Buying Property in Marbella

Buying real estate in Marbella means acquiring a home in a warm climate zone, where temperatures in winter do not fall below +16°C and in summer reach +28°C.

Other benefits of living in Marbella:

Golf capital of Europe. The municipality is home to more than 15 world-class golf courses, such as Los Naranjos and La Quinta.

The municipality is home to more than 15 world-class golf courses, such as Los Naranjos and La Quinta. Investment attractiveness. Local property prices have risen by 7% over the past year, with rental yields in popular areas reaching 5–7% per annum.

Local property prices have risen by 7% over the past year, with rental yields in popular areas reaching 5–7% per annum. International community. More than 30% of residents are foreigners from the UK, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East.

Real Estate Prices in Marbella

Property costs in Marbella start from €250,000 for studios in areas such as Elviria and go up to €1,200,000 for apartments with panoramic sea views in Puerto Banús. Comfortable residential buildings with communal pools and gardens range from €400,000 in Nueva Andalucía to €900,000 in prestigious Golden Mile developments. Resale properties in Marbella in this category are 15-25% cheaper, especially in inland areas.

Villa prices start at €800,000 in areas such as Los Monteros and reach €15,000,000 for properties with private pools and views of the Sierra Blanca mountains. Spacious penthouses with terraces in luxury complexes cost between €600,000 and €3,000,000.

Marbella property sales are active on both the new and resale markets. Resale properties are more popular due to the price difference between well-maintained resale properties and new builds being only 10-15%, plus there's a much wider selection in this segment.

Popular Areas of Marbella for Buying a Home

The municipality of Marbella comprises several areas, the most popular of which is the Golden Mile. This exclusive stretch between central Marbella and Puerto Banús is home to luxury properties and villas priced from €2,000,000.

Other popular areas: