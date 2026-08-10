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Residential properties for sale in Marbella, Spain

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San Pedro Alcantara
1106
2 516 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 6 bed · 6 bath · 300 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,61M
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 539 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 6 bed · 6 bath · 539 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$4,91M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 2 bath · 132 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$575,990
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in La Campana. 3 bed · 2 bath · 96 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$541,974
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 2 bed · 2 bath · 234 m² built. Presented by…
$802,230
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra. 2 bed · 2 bath · 84 m² built. …
$520,129
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Aloha. 3 bed · 2 bath · 117 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$849,544
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5 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 358 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 5 bed · 6 bath · 358 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$3,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 2 bed · 2 bath · 85 m² built. Presented by …
$556,367
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6 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
6 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
6-bedroom townhouse for sale in Guadalmina Alta. 6 bed · 4 bath · 305 m² built. Presented by…
$1,67M
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5 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Sierra Blanca. 5 bed · 4 bath · 390 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$7,51M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 2 bath · 129 m² built. Prese…
$687,726
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Reserva de Marbella. 2 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presente…
$414,389
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 3 bath · 137 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$473,258
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$542,090
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4 bedroom house in Artola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Artola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Marbesa. 4 bed · 3 bath · 125 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$865,726
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 113 m² built. Presented by…
$686,801
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 1 bath · 77 m² built. Presen…
$271,258
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Wake up in Elviria beach, Marbella East, just 50 metres from the Mediterranean, with sea vie…
$2,87M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 104 m² built.…
$865,716
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in La Campana. 3 bed · 2 bath · 256 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$806,847
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 2 bath · 106 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$461,144
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4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
4-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Los Monteros. 4 bed · 3 bath · 186 m² built. Pr…
$3,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 154 m² built. Presented by…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 3 bath · 177 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$1,26M
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3 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Las Chapas. 3 bed · 3 bath · 260 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$1,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Monteros. 2 bed · 2 bath · 140 m² built. Presented by MU…
$2,60M
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3 bedroom house in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 4 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in San Enrique. 3 bed · 5 bath · 220 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$854,173
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Property types in Marbella

apartments
houses

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Marbella is not only a city on the Spanish coast but also a municipality of the same name in the province of Málaga. Marbella real estate for sale is attractive primarily because it is located on the shores of a warm sea and is cheaper than popular Spanish cities.

Benefits of Buying Property in Marbella

Buying real estate in Marbella means acquiring a home in a warm climate zone, where temperatures in winter do not fall below +16°C and in summer reach +28°C.

Other benefits of living in Marbella:

  • Golf capital of Europe. The municipality is home to more than 15 world-class golf courses, such as Los Naranjos and La Quinta.
  • Investment attractiveness. Local property prices have risen by 7% over the past year, with rental yields in popular areas reaching 5–7% per annum.
  • International community. More than 30% of residents are foreigners from the UK, Scandinavia, Russia and the Middle East.

Real Estate Prices in Marbella

Property costs in Marbella start from €250,000 for studios in areas such as Elviria and go up to €1,200,000 for apartments with panoramic sea views in Puerto Banús. Comfortable residential buildings with communal pools and gardens range from €400,000 in Nueva Andalucía to €900,000 in prestigious Golden Mile developments. Resale properties in Marbella in this category are 15-25% cheaper, especially in inland areas.

Villa prices start at €800,000 in areas such as Los Monteros and reach €15,000,000 for properties with private pools and views of the Sierra Blanca mountains. Spacious penthouses with terraces in luxury complexes cost between €600,000 and €3,000,000.

Marbella property sales are active on both the new and resale markets. Resale properties are more popular due to the price difference between well-maintained resale properties and new builds being only 10-15%, plus there's a much wider selection in this segment.

Popular Areas of Marbella for Buying a Home

The municipality of Marbella comprises several areas, the most popular of which is the Golden Mile. This exclusive stretch between central Marbella and Puerto Banús is home to luxury properties and villas priced from €2,000,000.

Other popular areas:

  • Puerto Banus. The heart of the social scene, with a marina accommodating vessels up to 60 meters long, is a popular destination. Property in Marbella can be purchased here starting from €450,000, and rentals fetch up to €3,000 per month during high season.
  • Nueva Andalucía. The area is often referred to as "Golf Valley" due to its concentration of large golf complexes like Aloha and Las Brisas. It's ideal for families looking for townhouses and villas priced from €500,000.
  • Elviria. A quiet area in the eastern part of the municipality with Blue Flag beaches. Prices here start from €350,000.
  • San Pedro de Alcántara. A more affordable area with a traditional Andalusian atmosphere. Suitable for apartments and townhouses priced from €300,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Property for Sale in Marbella

Where are the best places to live in Marbella municipality?

Expensive luxury apartments are being built in the Golden Mile and Puerto Banús. Families often choose more affordable options like Nueva Andalucía or Elviria. Also suitable for permanent residence buying a home in San Pedro de Alcántara.

How much does property cost in Marbella?

Average property prices in Marbella start from €250,000 for apartments and go up to €15,000,000 for luxury villas. Resale properties in Marbella are 10-20% more affordable, but are often located further from the coast.

Where is the best place to buy investment property in Marbella?

The Golden Mile and Puerto Banús offer high rental yields (up to 7% per annum) and stable price growth. Elviria and Nueva Andalucía are suitable for long-term investments due to their affordable prices and demand.

What factors influence property prices in Marbella?

Proximity to the sea remains a key price factor. Properties on the beachfront are 30–50% more expensive than those further down. Sea or mountain views also drive up prices, but not as significantly.

Can a foreigner buy real estate in Marbella, Spain?

Foreigners are free to purchase property in Marbella. A NIE (National Identification Number) is required, and the process takes approximately 1–2 months.

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