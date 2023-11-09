Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Murcia

Residential properties for sale in Murcia, Spain

apartments
3
houses
76
79 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€681,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€476,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€401,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€343,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€220,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€1,42M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€740,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Luxury Villas with Views of the Golf Course in Murcia These luxury villas are situated in a …
€695,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€370,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Villas with Spacious Design and Panoramic Views of the Golf Course in Murcia Costa Calida De…
€344,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Real Estate in Complex with Swimming Pool in Murcia Costa Calida Real estate with s…
€329,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€395,000
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Contemporary 3-Bedroom Detached Villas on the Golf Course in Murcia These contemporary villa…
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
€445,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
New build villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia The homes in this residential area are located on t…
€330,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
€220,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€1,41M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€740,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
€865,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached ground floor villas in Bálsicas, Murcia A complex initially made up of 3 semi-…
€220,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Semi-detached villas in Avileses, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential that has 14 homes each …
€221,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential composed of 6 Villas on Phase 1 and 6 villas more on Phase 2 with private pool a…
€235,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€627,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€781,000
Villa 4 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 195 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
€665,500

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
