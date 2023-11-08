Residential properties for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room house with Pool, with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with Pool, with terrassa, with condition
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 432 m²
  A chic villa with panoramic sea views, located in an urbanization near the city center a…
€750,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Chic villa in privileged urbanization in Lloret de Mar with chic views of the mountains and …
€650,000
4 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with garage, with garden, with Pool
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
€1,25M
House with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
House with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
€1,22M
5 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 458 m²
The villa is located in a prestigious area near Kala Kanyeles Beach. The villa has unforgett…
€1,49M
7 room house with garden, with terrassa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
7 room house with garden, with terrassa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 517 m²
  A two-story villa with a tourist license is located on a plot of land of 2306 m2. Beaut…
€625,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A good reliable house with stunning sea views. The house is built on two floors and each fl…
€540,000
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
€1,25M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with garden in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with garden
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A beautiful house in the wonderful town of Lloret de Mar with beautiful sea views. Two-stor…
€475,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
The new modern three-story villa was built in 2014 according to an individual design project…
€1,06M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story 5-bedroom house located in the urbanization of Los Pinares, Lloret de Mar, on the …
€405,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 453 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a magnificent 4-bedroom house with excellent sea views, located in the prestigio…
€850,000
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Apartment 4 bathrooms with sea view, with terrace, with Proximity to the sea
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Three commercial premises with commercial restaurant activities in Lloret de Mar are located…
€1,18M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
€4,50M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern and comfortable house with all the comforts and sea views, located in the prestigio…
€950,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Lloret de Mar, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Well renovated apartment in the center of Lloret de Mar, 100 meters from the sea and the tow…
€85,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
The magnificent and comfortable three-story house for permanent residence is located in the …
€730,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
The magnificent three-story villa with sea views is located in the prestigious urbanization …
€2,20M
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Lloret de Mar, Spain
8 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 3
An excellent home for a large family is 90 meters ( 2 minutes walk ) from the beautiful isol…
€1,60M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
This cozy mansion is located in the elite urbanization of Cala Sant Francesc in Blanes, next…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Beautiful villa with sea and pine views! Located in an elevated position in Lloret de Mar (1…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Unusually cozy villa with a beautiful view of the sea and pine trees. The villa is made in a…
€600,000
