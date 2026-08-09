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Residential properties for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

;
apartments
23
houses
62
85 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Trade is possible!House for sale, with an area of 348 m2, built in 2001, on the south side, …
$904,998
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Charming renovated townhouse with swimming pool, ready to move inLocated in a quiet resident…
$445,450
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de Mar Discover our exclusive project …
$299,271
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Located in a quiet location overlooking the ga…
$451,840
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
We present to your attention this cozy two-level penthouse in Fenals, one of the most sought…
$325,615
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
$366,026
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1 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Lloret de Mar is a quiet area, ideal for a holiday.The apa…
$117,443
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
House with TOURIST LICENSE, completely renovated in the Roca Grossa urbanization of Lloret o…
$975,587
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
The house with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of …
$1,10M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with views and a terrace near Fenals beach!We offer for sale a…
$389,204
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
$707,056
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
$407,336
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Discover the Costa Brava from your new home in Lloret de MarDiscover our exclusive residenti…
$300,177
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique opportunity on the Costa Brava.A charming house for sale in Cala Cañelles, Lloret d…
$990,863
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 397 m²
House with sea views, versatile spaces and energy efficiency in Lloret de MarRas located in …
$798,056
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$325,236
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Luxurious and new house in a classic style in the luxury urbanization of La Mongoda in Llore…
$2,66M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment after renovation in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar.Total area of 74 square meter…
$278,833
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$410,497
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3 bedroom apartment in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Bright apartment in Lloret de Mar - with sea views.Area: 165 m2Location: Lloret de Mar, Giro…
$692,431
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 681 m²
Luxury and exclusive Art Nouveau property with fantastic sea views, located in the prestigio…
$2,80M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Family house in Lloret Residencial with a large plot of land and private swimming pool.Disco…
$487,914
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
This elegant townhouse, located in the exclusive area of Santa Clotilda, one of the most sou…
$678,322
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
We offer a charming house with sea views, located in the La Montgoda urbanization of Lloret …
$739,023
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2 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Apartment with open views, swimming pool and garage in a residential complex - Llore de MarB…
$325,236
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
$977,666
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$640,983
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486,128
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