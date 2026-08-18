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Residential properties for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

;
Santa Ponsa
64
Palma de Mallorca
27
Andratx
22
Formentera
3
246 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montuiri, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montuiri, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$990,002
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Castle in Palmanova, Spain
Castle
Palmanova, Spain
Area 745 m²
Villa in Balearic
$13,98M
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2 bedroom apartment in Capdepera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Talaies de Canyamel by TM is located in Canyamel (Capdepera), only 150 meters from Platges d…
$504,899
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Castle 5 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Villa in Balearic
$3,95M
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Apartment in Menorca, Spain
Apartment
Menorca, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Discover the charm of coastal living with our modern two and three-bedroom flats for sale in…
$286,034
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Castle 3 bedrooms in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Castle 3 bedrooms
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
Villa in Balearic
$2,27M
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TekceTekce
Castle 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Villa in Balearic
$10,89M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,07M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Port dAndratx, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Port dAndratx, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 691 m²
Floor 3
A new villa is offered for sale on a magnificent hill in Cala Llamp - Port Andratx. Outstand…
$14,87M
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$661,569
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
House in Balearic
$3,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House in Balearic
$1,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,73M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Castle 6 bedrooms in sa Mola, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
sa Mola, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 500 m²
Villa in Balearic
$23,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Francesc de Formentera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Francesc de Formentera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa Jilguero is a harmonious combination of traditional architecture and modern comfort, l…
$3,78M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Ses Rotes Velles, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 302 m²
Villa in Balearic
$1,49M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in ses Salines, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,02M
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Castle 7 bedrooms in Andratx, Spain
Castle 7 bedrooms
Andratx, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 070 m²
Villa in Balearic
$17,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
Apartments in Balearic
$697,660
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Balearic Islands, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balearic Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Description of the site: On the northeast coast of Mallorca, where Mediterranean tranquility…
$747,833
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in ses Salines, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
ses Salines, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Allure of Sant Jordi by TM is located in Colonia de Sant Jordi, 300 metres from the beaches …
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Modern residence with panoramic views of the sea, Formentera and the historical center of Ib…
$3,04M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Description of object: Introducing an exclusive three-room penthouse apartment, offering two…
$1,36M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Capdepera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Oliu is a residential project situated at the heart of Capdepera, a charming Mallorcan town …
$536,208
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Balearic
$1,15M
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Penthouse in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Penthouse
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Area 280 m²
Penthouse in Balearic
$3,84M
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Castle 5 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Balearic
$6,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Palmanova, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 14
Apartments in Balearic
$990,002
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2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ponsa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Apartments in Balearic
$697,660
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$4,02M
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Property types in Balearic Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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