Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Balearic Islands

Residential properties for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Pla de Mallorca
36
Ibiza
12
Menorca
3
52 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in Iletas on the first line of the sea. The apartment ha…
€675,000
4 room apartment in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
This apartment is located in the center of Palma de Mallorca, near the Paz of Spain. The apa…
€349,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
This Mediterranean villa has been completely renovated and has a large living room with an e…
€2,70M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 622 m²
This fantastic manor in excellent condition is located in a beautiful area near Cala Millor.…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
This new fantastic bungalow villa is located in the privileged area of Santa Pons. The villa…
€2,55M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 370 m²
This fantastic new villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons, a few steps from…
€2,20M
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
This excellent penthouse has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€4,40M
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located near the beach of Pager (Calvia). The apartment ha…
€389,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
This fantastic renovated apartment is located in the beautiful Puch de Ros area and has two …
€372,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€425,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
This unique fully renovated apartment is located in the historical center of Palma de Mallor…
€695,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in El Forti Palma de Mallorca. The apartment has a large…
€450,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
This unique excellent penthouse has been completely renovated and has a huge living room of …
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
This new high-tech villa is located in the best area opposite the port of Adriano. The villa…
€9,35M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 1 081 m²
The villa dominates the world-famous super-chicar pier for the superyachts of Puerto Portals…
€8,37M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
The apartment is located just a 2-minute walk from Plaza de España, on Margalida Kaimari Str…
€485,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located on the first line of Magaluf Beach and has access …
€549,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
This fully renovated villa is located on the beautiful hills of Santa Pons.  The villa has a…
€3,60M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 880 m²
This fantastic villa is located in the privileged area of Song Veri Nou. The villa has a lar…
€4,80M
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 725 m²
Built in 2012 and renovated in 2019 by a German developer, all household appliances, plumbin…
€6,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 575 m²
This high-tech villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons. The villa has a larg…
€5,65M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 501 m²
This modern design villa of the highest quality has a huge living room with sea views. In ad…
€5,45M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
This excellent apartment has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
This beautiful townhouse is located in one of the most beautiful areas of Santa Ponsa. In th…
€695,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
This fully renovated modern villa with sea views is located in Nova Santa Ponsa. The villa h…
€4,30M
3 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with secure parking in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with secure parking
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
This beautiful villa with fantastic sea views is located in one of the most beautiful areas …
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 365 m²
  This new fantastic villa is located in the prestigious area of Bonaire between Alcudia and…
€3,80M
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
This fantastic two-story townhouse in a closed complex is located in one of the best areas o…
€535,000

Property types in Balearic Islands

apartments
houses

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir