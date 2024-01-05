Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Fuengirola

Residential properties for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

apartments
104
houses
28
132 properties total found
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Townhouses with 3 Bedrooms in Ideal Location in Fuengirola The townhouses are situa…
€620,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Modern Apartments with Extensive Communal Areas in Fuengirola This project is situa…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€2,35M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment Near Fuengirola’s Seaside Location Embrace avant-garde design in …
€615,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,70M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex with Rich Amenities in Fuengirola El Higueron The apart…
€520,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex with Rich Amenities in Fuengirola El Higueron The apart…
€750,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex with Rich Amenities in Fuengirola El Higueron The apart…
€920,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex with Rich Amenities in Fuengirola El Higueron The apart…
€1,42M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€385,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€415,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€319,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€636,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€908,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,08M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,61M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/6
Well-Located Real Estate in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Mijas Mijas Costa is…
€258,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
€669,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Sky Villas with breathtaking Mediterranean sea views Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. …
€789,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RH Privé Estates
Languages: English, Español, Français
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir