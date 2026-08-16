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Residential properties for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

;
Madrid
204
Alcobendas
8
Galapagar
3
225 properties total found
Apartment in Aranjuez, Spain
Apartment
Aranjuez, Spain
$260,044
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
This exterior-finished apartment is located in the heart of Prosperidad and offers the perfe…
$645,486
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This elegant corner townhouse in El Soto de la Moralejar is located in a private residential…
$1,50M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
This property, the first in our exclusive collection, embodies the unique character, light a…
$3,85M
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5 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
This stunning 411m² townhouse spans three levels and perfectly combines timeless design, hig…
$1,85M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
This 134 m2 interior apartment is located on the fourth floor of a building dating from 1950…
$1,85M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Located in the heart of Chambury, one of Madrid’s most characteristic and traditional neighb…
$1,00M
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4 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
This magnificent duplex, located on the third floor of a modern and elegant building in one …
$1,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Apartment on the 4th floor in a building built in 1928 with elevator and concierge, located …
$756,553
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
Situated on the eighth floor of a representative building on the Paseo de la Castellana, thi…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This furnished apartment is located on the second floor of a classic 1950s building with ele…
$1,49M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Ground floor apartment in the Arapiles area of Chamberi, Madrid. Area 60 m² (cadastral …
$639,981
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Renovated apartment of 50 m² in the Lista area of Madrid. Ground floor, building built …
$734,404
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
This house in one of the most prestigious areas of Madrid is the perfect combination of mode…
$972,924
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5 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 235 m²
This residence is located on the second floor of a building built in 1957, built in the Sala…
$3,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Located on the ground floor of a well-maintained 1983 building with a lift and concierge ser…
$1,41M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
This newly renovated apartment is located in the prestigious area of Lista, in the popular a…
$1,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
This impressive ground floor apartment is located in a private residential complex in La Mor…
$1,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Located at: Nunez de Balboa, 57, Recoletos-Salamanca district, Madrid. Apartment area: is…
$2,17M
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4 bedroom house in Torrelodones, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrelodones, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Elegant Villas Close to Nature and Daily Amenities in Torrelodones The Las Marías area in To…
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the second floor in a building built in 1928 with an elevator and concierge. …
$791,525
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcobendas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alcobendas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
This stunning corner townhouse in El Soto de la Moraleja is an ideal home for families. It i…
$1,45M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
This bright apartment with east-facing windows is located on the fifth floor of an elevator …
$1,28M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
This apartment is located on the second floor of a classic building from the 1920s, on Calle…
$1,19M
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5 bedroom house in Torrelodones, Spain
5 bedroom house
Torrelodones, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Elegant Villas Close to Nature and Daily Amenities in Torrelodones The Las Marías area in To…
$1,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
This apartment, located on Calle Alcalde Sainz de Baranda in the Retirona district of Ibiza,…
$1,36M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
This property of 84 m2 (according to the cadastre) is located in a classic building in one o…
$1,07M
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2 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Elegance and light in the heart of MadridIn one of the most privileged areas in the center o…
$1,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
This cadastral apartment of 161 m2 is located on the second floor of a building built in 196…
$2,39M
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4 bedroom house in Torrelodones, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torrelodones, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Villas with High-Quality Features in Las Marías Torrelodones Located in a peaceful and well-…
$1,23M
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Property types in Community of Madrid

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Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

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