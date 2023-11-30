Residential properties for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with armored door in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with armored door
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
These spacious villas have been carefully designed to provide the perfect individual home, w…
€280,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/1
€439,900
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Semi-Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar The houses have a private swim…
€329,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
€409,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€419,900
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Properties with Private Pool and Solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar The properties …
€289,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€245,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€249,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida 5 independent houses that stand as au…
€379,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Well Situated Contemporary Apartments with 2 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida …
€200,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Well Situated Contemporary Apartments with 2 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida …
€250,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Mediterranean Sea in San Pedro del Pi…
€220,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Mediterranean Sea in San Pedro del Pi…
€200,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Santiago de la Ribera These stunni…
€312,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Santiago de la Ribera These stunni…
€302,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Stylish and Spacious Properties in Exclusive Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Blanca San …
€285,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Spacious Detached Villas at a Prime Location in Costa Calida The villas are situated in the …
€499,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Spacious Flats with Mainstream Design in San Pedro del Pinatar The flats are locat…
€310,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Spacious Flats with Mainstream Design in San Pedro del Pinatar The flats are locat…
€280,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic 3-Bedroomed Villas with Private Pools 600 m from the Beach in San Javier, Costa Calida …
€400,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic 3-Bedroomed Villas with Private Pools 600 m from the Beach in San Javier, Costa Calida …
€320,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-Bedroom Stylish Townhouses with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern…
€307,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Detached Villas with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern detached vil…
€380,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Modern Villas with Private Pools in Santiago de la Ribera San Javier Cont…
€370,000
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
4-Bedroom Contemporary Villa with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida The luxurious v…
€1,20M
