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Residential properties for sale in Galicia, Spain

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553 properties total found
Penthouse in O Irixo, Spain
Penthouse
O Irixo, Spain
$2,71M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Duplex in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, t…
$290,362
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3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartments in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom…
$209,144
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3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante. Salon, Ameri…
$214,954
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. Salon…
$203,334
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
House with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of Llor…
$1,10M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Sada, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Jardins de Sa Riera Living, located opposite the beach of Sa Riera in Begura, is an exclusiv…
$880,968
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
2-storey townhouse in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$280,602
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3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Apartment in San Miguel de Salinas
$207,982
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Penthouse in Guardamar del Segura, one of the best areas of the Costa Blanca. Salon with din…
$193,574
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Pilar de La Horadada. Salon, American kitchen, 2 large bed…
$185,790
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
The urbanization of Doña Pepa is part of the town of Ciudad Quesada. This is a place where r…
$324,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments in La Recoleta complex, in the urbanization of Punta Prima, Torrevieja. Large sal…
$289,316
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Villa in the Abedul complex, San Pedro del Pinatar. Living room, fully equipped American kit…
$300,935
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3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor), in Finestrat, near Benidorm. Salon, ki…
$277,697
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in a closed residential complex in the town of Ciudad Quesada…
$184,744
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Townhouse in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
$230,058
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Villa in Benijofar
$282,228
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3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments in Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedro…
$207,982
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Exclusive 2 and 3 bedroom apartment buildings located in a privileged area of ​​Estepona's G…
$435,717
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
This new project consists of detached houses from 150 m2, on plots from 500 m2, built in acc…
$928,367
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartments in Las Filipinas
$145,239
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
2-storey villa in Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room, kit…
$928,367
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3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Townhouse in Torrevieja
$319,526
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada, A…
$203,334
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartment in turrets
$181,258
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Bungalow on the ground floor in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedroom…
$219,601
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2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante, Costa Blanca. Salon, Ameri…
$155,580
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Villa in Benijofar, Costa Blanca. Living room, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrac…
$290,362
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms with fitt…
$323,011
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