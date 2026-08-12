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Residential properties for sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
2495
Estepona
1792
San Pedro Alcantara
1093
Fuengirola
572
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9 365 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
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4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 159 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$604,732
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4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 130 m² bui…
$460,695
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra. 2 bed · 2 bath · 84 m² built. …
$520,129
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4 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
4 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Casares. 4 bed · 4 bath · 528 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$4,85M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Riviera del Sol. 4 bed · 3 bath · 152 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,11M
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3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Málaga Este. 3 bed · 1 bath · 104 m² built. Pre…
$673,875
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
3-bedroom duplex for sale in Marbella - Puerto Banus. 3 bed · 3 bath · 275 m² built. Present…
$3,69M
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5 bedroom house in Periana, Spain
5 bedroom house
Periana, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Cortijo Blanco. 5 bed · 4 bath · 438 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$3,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MU…
$346,387
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 1 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$427,211
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4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 4 bed · 4 bath · 230 m² built. Prese…
$2,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 2 bath · 240 m² built. Presented by…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Los Arqueros. 2 bed · 2 bath · 91 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$536,642
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8 bedroom House in Ricmar, Spain
8 bedroom House
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 547 m²
8-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 8 bed · 7 bath · 547 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,89M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in El Paraiso. 2 bed · 2 bath · 75 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$398,734
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 85 m² built. Presented by …
$519,581
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$761,700
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5 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 5 bed · 5 bath · 326 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Los Boliches. 2 bed · 1 bath · 60 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$288,656
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$583,085
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4 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 761 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Los Monteros. 4 bed · 5 bath · 761 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$6,35M
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4 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in Mijas Golf. 4 bed · 4 bath · 155 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$635,655
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 115 m² built. Presented by…
$918,895
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$557,683
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 88 m² built. Presented by …
$514,309
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$614,260
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Property types in Malaga

apartments
houses

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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