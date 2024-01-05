Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Torre Pacheco, Spain

apartments
54
houses
69
123 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
€267,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
€275,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
€285,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
€245,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with communal garden in Torre Pacheco, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with communal garden
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartments for sale in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco The development includes 22 luxur…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Properties with Elegant Design in Exclusive and Prestigious Resort in Murcia Torre Pacheco T…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Properties with Elegant Design in Exclusive and Prestigious Resort in Murcia Torre Pacheco T…
€300,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Properties with Elegant Design in Exclusive and Prestigious Resort in Murcia Torre Pacheco T…
€267,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Properties with Elegant Design in Exclusive and Prestigious Resort in Murcia Torre Pacheco T…
€275,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Properties with Elegant Design in Exclusive and Prestigious Resort in Murcia Torre Pacheco T…
€199,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Properties with Elegant Design in Exclusive and Prestigious Resort in Murcia Torre Pacheco T…
€245,000
2 room apartment with terrace in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2 & 3 beds semidetached villa nr. Terrazas de la Torre Golf Resort
€235,500
3 room apartment with terrace in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
3 beds semidetached villa nr. Terrazas de la Torre Golf Resort
€290,500
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with furnishing partly in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with furnishing partly
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Terrazas Golf Resort. 2 bedroom apartment overlooking the golf course…
€95,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with communal garden in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with communal garden
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Lake Resort, Murcia This project consists of 42 luxury flats, gr…
€268,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with communal garden in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with communal garden
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Apartments in Santa Rosalia Lake Resort, Murcia This project consists of 42 luxury flats, gr…
€299,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Golf Houses in a Tranquil Location in Corvera Murcia Charming detached ho…
€341,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
2 & 3 Bedroomed Modernly Designed Properties in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Roldán is one of the o…
€250,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€345,000
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Build Villas with Contemporary Design in Roldan Murcia Villas for sale in Roldan Murcia …
€262,000
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Detached Villas with Pool and Solarium in Balsicas, Murcia Stylish detached villas…
€250,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Communal Lagoon in Costa Calida These contemporary apartments a…
€339,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Communal Lagoon in Costa Calida These contemporary apartments a…
€265,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Spacious Apartments in Exclusive Resort Murcia Costa Calida The stylish apartments are situa…
€550,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Spacious Apartments in Exclusive Resort Murcia Costa Calida The stylish apartments are situa…
€400,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spacious Apartments in Exclusive Resort Murcia Costa Calida The stylish apartments are situa…
€260,000
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
4-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Costa Calida The luxurious villa is …
€1,80M
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
4 Bedroomed Luxurious Detached Houses in a Complex with Pools in Murcia Costa Calida The mod…
€1,22M
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villas in Exclusive Community in Murcia The modern detached villas…
€780,000
