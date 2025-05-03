Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
368
Marbella
373
Madrid
4
Benidorm
51
698 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Mediterranean renovated villa for sale in the golf course of Altea Don Cayo (Altea golf) wit…
$1,07M
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa in Mojacar, Spain
Villa
Mojacar, Spain
Area 255 m²
Discover an unparalleled lifestyle on the coast of Almería, in the exclusive Macenas Mediter…
$1,05M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,070,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$425,168
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
$2,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
6 bedroom house in Tossa de Mar, Spain
6 bedroom house
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH TWO INDEPENDENT HOUSES, WITH GARAGE AND BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN TOSSA D…
$505,435
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 535 m²
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 535 m2.Plot size: 744 m2.Built area: 638 m2, useful area: 535 m…
$2,44M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
On sale is a villa with a living area of 260 m2, a terrace area of 400 m2. It consists of 3…
$761,676
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Beautiful attached in private urbanization, with wide terrace and very illuminated. 3 bedro…
$520,680
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
$231,052
Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 362 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,950,000 to € 2,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 7] [Built…
$1,95M
Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 481 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,095,000 to € 3,995,000. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built…
$3,06M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Semi-detached villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca This project has 32 semi-de…
$305,327
Villa 5 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive modern villa, nestled in one of the most private locations in the area, just 10 m…
$3,65M
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Villa for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of the plot is more than 1000m². T…
$1,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 585 m²
Magnificent luxury villa in Cabo de Palos, Murcia Located on the cliff of Cala Medina, 1000 …
$4,91M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
