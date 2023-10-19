Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

villas
103
chalets
4
bungalows
75
townhouses
58
287 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€359,500
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious villa in Torre de la Horadada, just 550 meters from the sea. Torre de …
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€399,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€235,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€335,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€285,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
About the project: the bungalow on the top floor with 3 bedrooms is located in the LCD, whic…
€187,400
7 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
7 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 539 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a luxurious villa on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea in a quiet and cozy …
€3,45M
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious bright bungalow in Torre de la Oradada. Bungalow area of 84 sq.m. cons…
€390,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€217,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€211,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: this private residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar on t…
€199,950
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: this private residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar on t…
€249,950
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Fully Detached Villa with Private Pool in Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada The mo…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
3 Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool in Pinar de Campoverde The modern detached villa is situ…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
3-Bedroom Villas in Sought After Area in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida The detached vil…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Spacious 4-Bedroom Villas Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Detached v…
€585,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Mo…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Houses with Private Pools and Parking in Pinar de Campoverde Costa Blanca State-of-the-art d…
€399,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroomed Detached Villas with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The spaciou…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Golf Resort in Pinar de Campoverde Costa Blanca The contemporar…
€339,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Modern apartments ar…
€388,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Detached Golf House in Campoverde Costa Blanca The state-of-the-art luxury …
€799,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 149 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Golf Villas in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The villas with pictures…
€698,000
