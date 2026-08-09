Houses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

;
villas
148
chalets
6
bungalows
324
townhouses
89
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704 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
New Build Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada 3 km from Beach Boutique Resid…
$428,667
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Bungalows in Lo Romero Golf Resort, Pilar de la Horadada Modern New Build Homes N…
$328,530
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
New Construction Residences Just 200 Meters from Las Higuericas Beach Modern Homes in T…
$429,131
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 263 m²
Set in the charming setting of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a choic…
$395,221
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 Bedroom Stylish Apartments Near the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada Elegant apartments are s…
$573,065
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, huge garden and private pool located close to t…
$622,323
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Boutique New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, 2 km from beach Exc…
$427,032
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Modern townhouses and duplexes of new construction are located in the quiet area of Pilar de…
$420,843
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new buildings in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Cost…
$324,137
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
This newly built residential complex offers modern bungalows just 2 km from the beach, ideal…
$396,345
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Unique style and unique architecture define this exclusive new building in Pilar de la Horad…
$312,873
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Bungalow Residential Complex in Pilar de la Horadada Exclusive Modern Bun…
$348,803
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential of villas in Mila Palmeras desig…
$651,099
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3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
This residential project is designed for maximum enjoyment of the Mediterranean climate. Eac…
$614,256
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a comfortable bungalow in the MARVIC II residential complex in Pilar de la Horada…
$295,694
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Elegant Villas on a Golf Resort in Pilar de la Horadada These refined vil…
$684,966
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of bung…
$455,491
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3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
This residential project was created for maximum enjoyment of the Mediterranean climate. Eac…
$614,256
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
We offer a new complex of 7 modern villas, located on a hill on the first line of the golf c…
$568,747
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 3
Evo Villas is a modern residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante), just minutes …
$438,023
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3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new modern style villa in Pinar de Campoverde. The one-floor villa with a tota…
$491,268
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Spectacular villa with private pool, generous rooftop terrace and beatiful garden located cl…
$1,34M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey duplex in a modern gated complex in Pilar de la Horadada. Pilar de la Horadada is…
$654,190
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We present a new promotion of modern bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most soug…
$403,891
Leave a request
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