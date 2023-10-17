Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Fuengirola
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

villas
19
House To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious Villa in Costa del Sol directly from the developer The Palm Collection at Reser…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Elegant villa in the heart of the Costa del Sol This luxurious contemporary style villa o…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Modern villa located in the heart of Costa del Sol Modern villa under construction to be …
€1,53M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Residences with Sea Views Within a Sought-After Community in Fuengirola The developme…
€1,50M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Villas Offering Natural Living Area in Fuengirola Málaga Luxurious Málaga villas a…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 498 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in the Residential Complex with Privileged Features in Benalmádena The house is…
€4,98M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€4,88M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 404 m²
Spacious Villas with Private Pool in Fuengirola, Malaga Prestigious villas are situated in a…
€2,40M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Designed Villas 5 Minutes to the Beaches in Fuengirola Málaga Smartly designed …
€1,53M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Prestigious Location Offer Sophisticated and Comfortable Living in Benalmadena, Má…
€1,45M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 737 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 6 Bedroom Detached Villa with Sea Views in Benalmadena This outstanding property is…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Detached House in a Popular Residential Area of Benalmadena This fantastic detached…
€1,70M
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Villas Within 5-Minute Car Ride From the Beach in Fuengirola This new devel…
€557,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Detached Villas in an Exclusive Area of Fuengirola Costa del Sol This development is…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€2,05M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish New Build Villas in Exclusive Area Of Fuengirola The villas are in a project located…
€1,95M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 1
One-Storey Villa on a Massive Plot in a Sought After Residential Area in Benalmádena South-f…
€1,67M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 2/2
Well-Located and Stylish Villa with Sea View in Benalmadena This exclusive villa is located …
€1,40M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Townhouses with a Private Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean in Fuengirola These out…
€1,30M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Townhouses with a Private Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean in Fuengirola These out…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 757 m²
The unusual nature of the forms makes this villa exclusive and unique both in architecture a…
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 865 m²
Modern villa with a unique style in the Reserve del Igeron, Benalmadena. Characterized by th…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 688 m²
Palm 10 is characterized by rectangular architectural lines, large windows filling the space…
€2,40M
4 room house in Fuengirola, Spain
4 room house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 497 m²
Luxury villa with sea views! Its breathtaking sea view attaches particular importance to th…
€4,98M
3 room house with  Buses, with  Terrace, with  Schools in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room house with  Buses, with  Terrace, with  Schools
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
This charming house is located in the lower area of Los Pacos, with all services at hand. I…
€210,000
