Houses for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Fuengirola, Spain

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villas
32
bungalows
21
townhouses
4
duplexes
3
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104 properties total found
House in Fuengirola, Spain
House
Fuengirola, Spain
$285,641
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
This wonderful residential complex offers a new standard of living, combining the light and …
$1,57M
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4 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Torreblanca. 4 bed · 3 bath · 176 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$597,266
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Residential complex of 3 blocks with houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a private solarium, …
$749,595
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3 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Los Pacos. 3 bed · 2 bath · 150 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$502,115
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
Located in the prestigious Reserva del Higuerón area on the Costa del Sol, this exclusive ne…
$1,28M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 652 m²
An exclusive residential project that combines the essence of the Mediterranean with the com…
$4,60M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular duplex Sky Villa with a large terrace, community infinity pool and gym with amaz…
$2,18M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
Description of object: Located in the beautiful town of Fuengirola, this exclusive collectio…
$1,64M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this residential complex offers a variety of ho…
$692,104
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
This new exclusive residential complex in Fuengirola, consisting of 74 apartments and pentho…
$506,121
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
This new residential complex in Fuengirola, Malaga offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a li…
$542,042
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 634 m²
Ultra-exclusive villa featuring two infinity pools, a breathtaking rooftop terrace, a privat…
$3,70M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$1,16M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Wellness-Focused Apartments in a Luxurious Project in Fuengirola, Málaga Fuengirola is one o…
$497,040
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Description of object: This exclusive residential area in Fuengirola features 17 modern town…
$1,24M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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5 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
5 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
5-bedroom townhouse for sale in Torreblanca. 5 bed · 3 bath · 157 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$762,225
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4 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Torreblanca. 4 bed · 4 bath · 228 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$853,237
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3 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 3 bath · 326 m² built. Presented by MU…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Description of object: This beautiful renovated detached house is located just 500 metres fr…
$591,416
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
This new exclusive residential complex in Fuengirola, consisting of 74 apartments and pentho…
$765,097
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouses in a Well-Designed Residential Complex with Sea Views in Fuengirola The townhouse…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,28M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Los Pacos. 2 bed · 1 bath · 101 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$313,991
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4 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Torreblanca. 4 bed · 3 bath · 250 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$893,505
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this residential complex offers a variety of ho…
$808,424
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4 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
4 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Torreblanca. 4 bed · 3 bath · 166 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$625,707
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3 bedroom house in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Torreblanca. 3 bed · 3 bath · 128 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$499,952
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
This wonderful residential complex offers a new standard of living, combining the light and …
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Discover a place where nature and architecture combine to offer a luxurious lifestyle on the…
$1,30M
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