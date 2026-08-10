Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Estepona, Spain

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villas
117
cottages
5
bungalows
86
townhouses
38
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482 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 3 bed · 2 bath · 157 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$876,105
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6 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
6 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 399 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in El Paraiso. 6 bed · 7 bath · 399 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$4,27M
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3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 3 bed · 3 bath · 164 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$977,971
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3 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Diana Park. 3 bed · 1 bath · 109 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$530,972
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2 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 2 bed · 1 bath · 96 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$575,990
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2 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
2-bedroom townhouse for sale in El Paraiso. 2 bed · 2 bath · 116 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$523,502
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3 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Cancelada. 3 bed · 2 bath · 122 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$634,225
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4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Seghers. 4 bed · 4 bath · 275 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,73M
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4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Selwo. 4 bed · 3 bath · 293 m² built. Presented by MUSE Property…
$1,79M
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5 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
5 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 595 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in El Paraiso. 5 bed · 4 bath · 595 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$3,45M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
$1,01M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
$437,145
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5 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
5 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
5-bedroom townhouse for sale in Cancelada. 5 bed · 4 bath · 298 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$1,47M
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5 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
5 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Atalaya. 5 bed · 3 bath · 337 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$1,59M
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3 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in Cancelada. 3 bed · 3 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$705,343
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
$827,662
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4 bedroom house in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
4 bedroom house
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Sotoserena. 4 bed · 2 bath · 235 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$673,875
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Marine Hills by TM is located in an exceptional setting just 10 minutes from Estepona, in th…
$1,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 541 m²
$2,33M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your sanctuary by the sea! Nestled within one of Estepona's most prestigious urba…
$3,13M
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5 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
5 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 508 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Seghers. 5 bed · 4 bath · 508 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$2,50M
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4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 4 bed · 4 bath · 188 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$1,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
$568,805
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Seven Diamonds by TM is located in a breathtaking setting right in the heart of the Golden T…
$1,85M
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3 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
3-bedroom townhouse for sale in El Paraiso. 3 bed · 2 bath · 249 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$860,063
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4 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
4 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 188 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Atalaya. 4 bed · 4 bath · 188 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$1,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Estepona´s Prime Location This new dev…
$2,61M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
$398,463
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3 bedroom house in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom house
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
3-bedroom villa for sale in Benamara. 3 bed · 3 bath · 173 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prope…
$1,48M
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6 bedroom house in Estepona, Spain
6 bedroom house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
6-bedroom villa for sale in El Padron. 6 bed · 5 bath · 189 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prop…
$1,76M
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