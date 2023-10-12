Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Estepona
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Estepona, Spain

villas
43
townhouses
4
duplexes
4
House To archive
Clear all
92 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 158 m²
€399,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
€850,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Selwo, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristi…
€449,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 337 m²
Villa for sale in Atalaya, Estepona, with 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet and ch…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Penthouse for sale in El Padron, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 bathroom and pool…
€695,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Apartment for sale in Costalita, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool characteris…
€475,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€735,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€658,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable Villas in Estepona Costa del Sol with Private Gardens in the Complex Sumptuous v…
€625,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Open Plan Design Luxury Villas with Private Infinity Pool in Estepona The private gated comp…
€1,90M
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Southwest Facing Spacious Semi-Detached Houses in Estepona, Costa del Sol Semi-detached hous…
€675,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Townhouses Next to the Golf Course in Estepona This project of townhouses is locat…
€389,000
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready to Move Houses on the New Golden Mile in Estepona This new build project of detached h…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 3
Ready to Move Houses on the New Golden Mile in Estepona This new build project of detached h…
€2,40M
Bungalow 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with a Private Pool and Golf and Sea Views This project is situated in the m…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with a Private Pool and Golf and Sea Views This project is situated in the m…
€960,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
The modern-style villa, built in 2019, is located in a quiet area, on the first Guadalmina g…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
MODERN WILLS A new project of luxury villas located in a safe and indoor urbanization with …
€1,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
€729,250
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Azata Golf Villas — is a residential complex consisting of 45 independent and semi-detached …
€644,250
Villa 3 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 283 m²
The western region of Estepona and, no doubt, the area where the most outstanding projects a…
€637,750
4 room house in Estepona, Spain
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Charming Andalusian style villa project in Belair, an up-and-coming area located within the …
€2,40M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir