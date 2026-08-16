Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain

Spain is Europe's leading real estate market, with tourism accounting for 12% of GDP. The Canary Islands are the most popular. Up to 20% of all transactions on the main island of Tenerife occur in the small municipality of Adeje.
Peculiarities of Buying a House in Adeje
To buy a villa in Adeje, you only need to obtain an NIE and sign a reserva contract with the seller, who will reserve the property after a 5-10% deposit. The advantages of houses for sale in Adeje include:
- Coastal orientation: 70% of the properties are built on the coast overlooking the Atlantic.
- House territories: villas come with a large plot of 400-800 m².
- Investment growth: rental income 6-9%.
The Cost of Houses in Adeje
The average house price in Adeje ranges from €3,500/m² to €5,200/m². The most expensive properties in this range are located on the coast, while the cheapest ones are located inland. Liquidity is significantly affected by seasonality: for example, 25% more transactions are made in the winter months than at other times of the year.
Average house prices in Adeje by type:
|Type of house
|2023 (avg. €/m²)
|2024 (avg. €/m²)
|2025 (avg. €/m²)
|Villa
|
4000
|4500
|5100
|Cottage
|3500
|4000
|4500
|Townhouse
|3800
|4300
|4800
|Bungalow
|3200
|
3700
|4200
|Houses by the sea
|4200
|4700
|5200
|Chalet/Duplex
|3900
|4400
|4900
Popular Areas of Adeje for Buying a Home
Costa Adeje is the most popular place for foreigners to buy homes in Adeje. There are approximately 1,300 properties here at an average price of €4,731 per square meter. Parks, schools, and rental rates of 7–8% are included.
Other popular areas:
- La Caleta. A fishing port with villas on the cliffs.
- Callao Salvaje. A village with 2 km of beach and average prices of €3909/m².
- El Madroñal. An elite neighborhood where the apartment comes with an impressive 600 m² of grounds.