Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain

Spain is Europe's leading real estate market, with tourism accounting for 12% of GDP. The Canary Islands are the most popular. Up to 20% of all transactions on the main island of Tenerife occur in the small municipality of Adeje.

Peculiarities of Buying a House in Adeje

To buy a villa in Adeje, you only need to obtain an NIE and sign a reserva contract with the seller, who will reserve the property after a 5-10% deposit. The advantages of houses for sale in Adeje include:

Coastal orientation: 70% of the properties are built on the coast overlooking the Atlantic.

House territories: villas come with a large plot of 400-800 m².

Investment growth: rental income 6-9%.

The Cost of Houses in Adeje

The average house price in Adeje ranges from €3,500/m² to €5,200/m². The most expensive properties in this range are located on the coast, while the cheapest ones are located inland. Liquidity is significantly affected by seasonality: for example, 25% more transactions are made in the winter months than at other times of the year.

Average house prices in Adeje by type:

Type of house 2023 (avg. €/m²) 2024 (avg. €/m²) 2025 (avg. €/m²) Villa 4000 4500 5100 Cottage 3500 4000 4500 Townhouse 3800 4300 4800 Bungalow 3200 3700 4200 Houses by the sea 4200 4700 5200 Chalet/Duplex 3900 4400 4900

Popular Areas of Adeje for Buying a Home

Costa Adeje is the most popular place for foreigners to buy homes in Adeje. There are approximately 1,300 properties here at an average price of €4,731 per square meter. Parks, schools, and rental rates of 7–8% are included.

Other popular areas: