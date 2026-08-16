Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Adeje, Spain

;
villas
59
bungalows
3
townhouses
22
duplexes
10
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96 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse on Del Duque's first lineOn sale is an exceptional townhouse located in an elite r…
$1,41M
VAT
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Beautifully Renovated 3-Bedroom Duplex with Private Garden and Sea Views – Paraíso II, Playa…
$639,443
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
We are pleased to offer a spacious and bright two-bedroom duplex apartment in one of the mos…
$831,275
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse for sale in Los Menores, Tenerife. Two-storey house with a comfortable layout: - T…
$447,416
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this beautiful house located in the quiet area of Costa Ade…
$633,444
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Look no further! It is an ideal place to live or enjoy your holidays in Tenerife: a luxury v…
$1,88M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Premium villa for sale, located in one of the most prestigious areas of the south …
Price on request
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
$204,100
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
$402,369
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the complex El Veril del Duque, located in the second line from the oc…
Price on request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
On sale is a bungalow located in the Adeje zone.The bungalow consists of: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
$349,886
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa with pool, garden and ocean views in Madroñal Layout
$4,19M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Exclusive Semi-Detached Villa with Sea Views in Playa Paraíso – South Tenerife VYM Canarias …
$1,57M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a stylish townhouse with a thoughtful layout, located in one of the most convenie…
$691,149
VAT
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$513,166
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouse in El Madroñal – Ideal for families 116 m² built | 2 double bedrooms + 1 single be…
$443,681
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the El Galeon area, in the La Capitana complex. The villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, …
$670,615
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful townhouse for sale situated on the front line near th…
$579,264
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$2,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,85M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a beautiful townhouse in one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas of sout…
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
$874,715
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Duplex apartment (2 levels) in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), …
$449,061
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
For sale corner townhouse, with an area of 220 m2, built on a plot of 322 m2. Townhouse is l…
$442,023
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Spain is Europe's leading real estate market, with tourism accounting for 12% of GDP. The Canary Islands are the most popular. Up to 20% of all transactions on the main island of Tenerife occur in the small municipality of Adeje.

Peculiarities of Buying a House in Adeje

To buy a villa in Adeje, you only need to obtain an NIE and sign a reserva contract with the seller, who will reserve the property after a 5-10% deposit. The advantages of houses for sale in Adeje include:

  • Coastal orientation: 70% of the properties are built on the coast overlooking the Atlantic.
  • House territories: villas come with a large plot of 400-800 m².
  • Investment growth: rental income 6-9%.

The Cost of Houses in Adeje

The average house price in Adeje ranges from €3,500/m² to €5,200/m². The most expensive properties in this range are located on the coast, while the cheapest ones are located inland. Liquidity is significantly affected by seasonality: for example, 25% more transactions are made in the winter months than at other times of the year.

Average house prices in Adeje by type:

Type of house 2023 (avg. €/m²) 2024 (avg. €/m²) 2025 (avg. €/m²)
Villa

4000

 4500 5100
Cottage 3500 4000 4500
Townhouse 3800 4300 4800
Bungalow 3200

3700

 4200
Houses by the sea 4200 4700 5200
Chalet/Duplex 3900 4400 4900

Popular Areas of Adeje for Buying a Home

Costa Adeje is the most popular place for foreigners to buy homes in Adeje. There are approximately 1,300 properties here at an average price of €4,731 per square meter. Parks, schools, and rental rates of 7–8% are included.

Other popular areas:

  • La Caleta. A fishing port with villas on the cliffs.
  • Callao Salvaje. A village with 2 km of beach and average prices of €3909/m².
  • El Madroñal. An elite neighborhood where the apartment comes with an impressive 600 m² of grounds.

Frequently asked questions about buying a house or villa in Adeje

Can foreigners buy a house in Adeje?

To purchase real estate, foreigners only need a NIE tax number, which can be obtained online through the consulate or at a police station in Spain.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Adeje for rent?

Rental income in Adeje is 6-9%, which allows you to recoup your investment in 9 years.

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by purchasing a house in Adeje?

The Golden Visa program ended on April 3, 2025, and there are no more investment visas available in Spain.

What is the best area to buy a house in Adeje?

Callao Salvaje and Costa Adeje are suitable for permanent residence. If you have the budget, you can choose the luxury options in El Madroña.

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