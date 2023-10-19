UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Adeje
Houses
Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain
villas
18
townhouses
7
House
Clear all
33 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
506 m²
New villa for sale overlooking the ocean in the Roque Del Conde area. Villa with heated pool…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3
2
400 m²
For sale is a modern villa in southern Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Salvaje. The c…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Adeje, Spain
5
4
284 m²
1/2
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
€2,39M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
6
3
213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
4
200 m²
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
€1,89M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
5
515 m²
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
€2,30M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
80 m²
€429,500
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
81 m²
€369,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
150 m²
€366,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
133 m²
House for sale in the Oasis de Fañabé complex in the Madroñal area. House after major renova…
€480,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
6
7
210 m²
Luxury villa in Costa Adeje, Madroñal area. The villa offers privacy and tranquility in the …
€1,55M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
2
113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
5
3
310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
3
228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
120 m²
Townhouse in the Residencial El Palmeral complex in the Adeje Galeon area. Ideal location in…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4
3
240 m²
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje. For l…
€546,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
4
3
240 m²
€575,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
3
3
400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
€795,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
1
1
45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto. 1 b…
€138,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
3
3
127 m²
For sale apartment in the El Madroñal area at Mirador del Roque. Consists of a spacious livi…
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
2
1
150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area. On the ground floor there is a…
€299,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
3
2
140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
€345,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
3
3
150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
€575,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
4
3
285 m²
Villa for sale in Roque del Conde with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Adeje. Bed…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
5
4
192 m²
3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL