Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Guardamar del Segura
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

villas
15
bungalows
7
townhouses
12
duplexes
6
House To archive
Clear all
48 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
2 room house with by the sea in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a paired house in excellent condition in Torrevieja. The two-floor house with a tot…
€102,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Townhouse on the same floor, located in Torrevieja. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
€88,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€279,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A new concept of two-level apartments located in Guardamar, just 600 meters from the beach. …
€396,000
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
€63,900
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
€225,000
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale in the urbanization of Eden Guardamar de Segura.The townhouse consis…
€186,000
Villa 2 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
€102,000
Villa Villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa Villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 44.00 m2, built in …
€59,900
Villa 3 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Wonderful townhouse located in a privileged location, in a quiet urbanization in the town of…
€220,000
Villa 6 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This rustic-style detached villa is located in Rojales, Ciudad Quesada, 36 km from Alicante …
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Six Seconds Properties presents a beautiful corner townhouse located in an exclusive urbaniz…
€517,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
€94,260
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/2
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
€680,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
€378,000
3 room townhouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
€289,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
€434,500
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
€469,000
3 room townhouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
€289,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
€469,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
€434,500
3 room townhouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
€289,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
€469,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
€434,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
€434,500
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
€396,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
€452,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir