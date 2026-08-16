Houses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

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villas
7
bungalows
17
townhouses
12
duplexes
3
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62 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Discover this charming ground floor bungalow that will captivate you at first sight. With tw…
$183,921
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New…
$535,987
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$535,987
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Discover this beautiful detached cottage located in the prestigious residential area of Guar…
$404,858
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, these townhouses offer an ideal reside…
$529,290
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3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This beautiful corner townhouse, located in the manicured residential complex Arco Mediterrá…
$260,065
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
$530,532
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$285,246
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Bungalow in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
This residential development offers a choice of 32 apartments, designed to meet the most dem…
$383,299
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3-Bedroom Houses with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Alicante Guardamar del Segura, a…
$527,899
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Situated in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex of…
$267,536
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3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Townhouse for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante province. This spacious accommodation c…
$327,681
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Situated in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex of…
$261,189
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
This is a huge luxury 6-bedroom mansion, recently renovated, for sale near Guardamara del Se…
$1,05M
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4 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Discover this impressive 4-bedroom house located in the prestigious Los Estaños residential …
$265,844
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$296,093
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3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the privileged area of Guardamar del Segura, this new complex offers personalized…
$554,804
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6 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
6 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
Are you looking for the perfect holiday in the Spanish sun? Welcome to our private villa loc…
$1,27M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$265,784
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
This renovated bungalow offers well-planned living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms…
$180,687
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Situated in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex of…
$586,659
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2 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Discover this charming ground floor bungalow located in the beautiful neighborhood of Guarda…
$197,649
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
New exclusive residential complex located in El Raso, Guardamar del Segura. The project incl…
$266,431
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the privileged area of Guardamar del Segura, this new residential complex offers …
$530,532
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3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
The property is divided into 4 levels, where there are 3 cozy bedrooms, which are ideal for …
$283,181
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8 bedroom House in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
8 bedroom House
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
This property offers a spacious space of 349 m2, distributed over two floors, with the possi…
$924,674
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern designed townhouse in a protected area with citrus gardens and salt lakes, this beaut…
$529,290
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3 bedroom house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in a privileged part of Guardamar del Segura, this new residential complex offers pe…
$566,363
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
The urbanization of El Raso in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, offers a residential complex …
$400,707
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Discover these impressive new townhouses located in the privileged location of Guardamar El …
$586,012
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