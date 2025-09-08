Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
65
Altea
252
la Nucia
143
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
34
House Delete
Clear all
1 763 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
climatisation, jardin, terrasse, garage, piscine privée
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Community of three houses, only one left for sale. The house is devised in three levels with…
$439,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa in Polop. This new modern villa is located in the picturesque town of Polop, am…
$585,220
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
4, 5 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Pool and Sea Views in Finestrat Sierra Cortina Locat…
$933,546
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Townhouse in Albir in a very quiet area, just 1 km. from the center, it is a residential are…
$387,158
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FINESTRAT WITH SEA VIEWS Luxury villas located in New Build res…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Unique and innovative project based on minimum environmental impact and way of life in housi…
$691,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Located in the heart of the Costa Blanca, this exclusive development of 14 modern villas off…
$657,590
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Discover luxury at its finest in the prestigious Altea Hills Urbanization, a unique location…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
The residence has been meticulously designed to capture the beauty of Sierra Cortina and the…
$704,145
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 219 m²
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Project of new single-family homes of exclusive design, whose objective is to offer an econo…
$434,786
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 540 m²
2
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The residence has been carefully designed to convey the beauty of Sierra Cortina and the Med…
$685,528
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a new villa with sea views in Finestrat. The area of the house is 278.70 sq. m., the…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP New Build modern townhouses and semi-detached villa…
$609,986
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new villa in a residential complex in the city of Benidorm in the area of Fines…
$688,641
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
You will fall in love with this house. Its large sunny spaces, its garden surrounding the ho…
$431,622
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 578 m²
Classic style villa in a dead end street of Alfas del PI. The entrance with beautiful corrid…
$694,065
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
For sale beautiful villa with fantastic panoramic sea views South facing.  Completely…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
4 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury villa for sale in Altea Hills with incredible sea views. The total area of ​​the vill…
$2,61M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern luxury villa in BenidormElegant luxury villa of 260 sq. m. has four be…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 179 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 86 m2.New Build.There is commu…
$227,689
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Independent villas in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Each house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pri…
$598,659
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in la Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom house
la Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LA NUCIA New Build Residential of comfortable and luxurious villas wit…
$541,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
5 bedroom house in Altea, Spain
5 bedroom house
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa with exclusive design in the Sierra de Altea.Extraordinary luxury villa project…
$3,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a stunning spacious villa with its own garden and swimming pool in the town of Al…
$791,208
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Modern villa with beautiful views in Finestrat. The urbanization is formed by several re…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
$976,492
Leave a request

Property types in la Marina Baixa

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go