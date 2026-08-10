Houses for sale in Barcelona, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Barcelona, Spain

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Castelldefels
15
Sitges
10
Badalona
4
Sant Cugat del Valles
4
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121 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vallromanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vallromanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Just 20 km from Barcelona, in an exclusive residential area of the prestigious Vallromanes G…
$1,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Martorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
House in the city of Martorel in the province of Barcelona. The total area is 460 square met…
$936,890
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 349 m²
Description of object: We present you a unique corner villa built in 1996, located in the pr…
$1,37M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Description of object: In the heart of picturesque San Javier you will find a residential pr…
$398,464
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
Description of object: This exceptional house with a total area of 360 m2 (255 m2 living are…
$846,022
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive house in Calella This impressive two-family house, built in 2006, offers an area o…
$741,268
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
A truly unique property where privacy, breathtaking sea views and privileged location are co…
$2,05M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 706 m²
A wonderful two-storey house, surrounded by a beautiful garden and with a green roof (garden…
$3,46M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
Modern large house located in the elite area of Pedralbes in Barcelona. The property offers …
$11,70M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
A modern large house located in the exclusive area of Pedralbes in Barcelona. The property o…
$10,47M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 214 m²
House for renovation in the elite area of Pedralbes with a beautiful view and a tourist lice…
$2,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Description of object: We present one of the last available houses of this prestigious proje…
$710,156
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Description of object: In the charming town of Orihuela, a unique opportunity opens up to ac…
$319,684
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Teia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Located in one of the quietest and most sought-after residential areas of Teia, this exclusi…
$2,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Description of object: In a closed and security-controlled area in Roldán near Murcia, moder…
$449,842
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 242 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Orihuela, these exclusive villas offe…
$1,14M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartments Near Shopping, Culture, and City Life in Barcelona The surrounding area is known …
$13,81M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 216 m²
In one of the most exclusive and residential areas of Pedralbes is this newly built luxury v…
$23,47M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
This elegant modern detached house, located in one of the best areas of Vilassar de Dalt, co…
$1,51M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the Spanish town of Roldán is an exclusive complex of…
$362,956
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive four-room bungalow with a total area of 9…
$407,027
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 520 m²
House in a natural park on the Costa Garraf near the town of Sitges. The unique area, surrou…
$4,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Description of object: Located in the exclusive area of Los Guardianes, this residential com…
$398,464
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the Costa Cálida, in the quiet and prestigious area o…
$560,018
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 755 m²
Elegant Mediterranean villa with sea views and its own parkA unique premium residence locate…
$7,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Description of object: In the attractive location of Los Alcázares in the Murcia region, a r…
$640,967
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Badalona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 314 m²
A house in the district of Pep Ventura in Badalona in the suburbs of Barcelona. The total ar…
$739,375
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carme, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carme, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Benijófar, this exclusive residential…
$530,904
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Bellaterra, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bellaterra, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 806 m²
House in the city of Cerdanola del Valles in the suburbs of Barcelona. The total area of 806…
$1,52M
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Property types in Barcelona

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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