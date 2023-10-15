Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Barcelona, Spain

4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
  The villa is located in the picturesque urbanization of Santa Elena near the beach. The …
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Excellent apartment of 135 m2, located on the 19th floor of a modern building in the exclusi…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Barcelones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 747 m²
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona. 
€9,00M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
€1,05M
5 room house with swimming pool in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 465 m²
€1,09M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 463 m²
€950,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
€1,45M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
€1,38M
4 room house in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
€1,40M
6 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 424 m²
€1,10M
4 room house with swimming pool in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
€670,000
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park in Esparreguera, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Esparreguera, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 80 m²
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
€6,00M
Villa 9 room villa in Sitges, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 9
Area 901 m²
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
€6,50M
Villa Villa with sea view in Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa with sea view
Sitges, Spain
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
€9,20M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
€6,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 385 m²
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
€1,59M
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 506 m²
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 465 m²
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
€895,000
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
€342,995
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 156 m²
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
€499,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€1,80M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sitges, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
€3,30M
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 774 m²
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
€14,00M
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet 8 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 800 m²
This stunning historic mansion is in one of Barcelona's best residential areas It was built…
€3,50M
8 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
8 room house with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 001 m²
This stunning home is in Barcelona's most exclusive area, in a quiet location surrounded by…
€9,00M
5 room house with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room house with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 700 m²
The wonderful first-line house is just 5 minutes from Barcelona Airport and 10 minutes from…
€18,00M
3 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Barcelona, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 650 m²
 
€3,30M

