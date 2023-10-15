UAE
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Houses
Houses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Almoradi
169
San Miguel de Salinas
160
Calp
138
el Baix Vinalopo
110
Altea
80
Santa Pola
77
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
65
el Campello
57
Benissa
52
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
39
Teulada
39
Elx Elche
33
Mutxamel
26
Denia
24
la Nucia
22
San Fulgencio
21
Xabia Javea
17
Sant Joan d Alacant
11
Aspe
9
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
4
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
4 562 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
325 m²
€1,13M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
5
650 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
80 m²
This is a beautiful semi-detached bungalow located in Los Balcones. It is impeccable and ver…
€144,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
5
290 m²
Elegant Villa with a Stylish Pool in San Miguel de Salinas This spacious villa for sale in S…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
1
€340,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
3
149 m²
2
€185,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
4
3
158 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Golf Houses in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Discover these stylish houses fo…
€779,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
207 m²
€1,33M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
153 m²
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
191 m²
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benissa, Spain
4
3
350 m²
Luxury villa in Urb San Jaime, Benissa, Costa Blanca Spanning three meticulously designed le…
€1,39M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
4
125 m²
2
€500,000
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
6
350 m²
€750,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
226 m²
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3
3
116 m²
€399,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
121 m²
Homes with 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, large terraces and solarium. Pool and parking space …
€350,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
56 m²
1/1
€86,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
55 m²
2
€125,000
Recommend
2 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
52 m²
2
€132,450
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
6
3
183 m²
2
€349,969
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
77 m²
2
€164,969
Recommend
5 room house with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
6
4
538 m²
2
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
€359,500
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
90 m²
2
€365,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
114 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
2
€259,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
79 m²
2
€165,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
208 m²
2
€349,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
2
€690,000
Recommend
