Houses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Alacant Alicante, Spain

;
Torrevieja
948
Benidorm
117
Alicante
60
la Marina Baixa
1811
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7 476 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$611,094
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,531
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of 49 independent villas located in Algorfa, one…
$485,454
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722194218The Polop16 complex offers a modern two-storey villa No. 2, well suited f…
$604,257
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with…
$230,925
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4 room house in Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260707102048Villa No. 5 is for sale in the closed residential complex Sierra Verde, l…
$731,378
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We offer an exclusive private villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestr…
$797,531
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202913The main advantage of Villa 14 is an enlarged plot of 232 m2, providing m…
$613,176
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Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$398,154
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 304 m²
We present a truly unique and special CASA in the centre of Muchamiel, located next to the m…
$675,455
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260707102003For sale a modern detached villa in the new premium complex Polop16, loc…
$511,473
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa
Torrevieja, Spain
$705,008
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
Located in the exclusive area of Cumbre del Sol, this villa offers a unique living experienc…
$3,00M
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075129For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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2 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
2 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Exclusive sale of new built villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in…
$576,187
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3 bedroom house in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom house
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
If you’re looking for modern seaside accommodation that’s ready to enter and doesn’t require…
$386,498
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5 bedroom house in La Nucia, Spain
5 bedroom house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Immerse yourself in the exclusivity and comfort of these new independent villas in Benidorm.…
$1,48M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Los Montesinos, this exclusive residential offer con…
$547,740
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$409,695
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Property types in Alacant Alicante

villas
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Alicante is not only a city, but also an entire province that is a small protrusion on the Iberian Peninsula directly into the Mediterranean Sea. The sea has a very strong influence on the local climate: on the coast it is mild, but deeper on the mainland it is dry. But due to the mountains, the temperature remains comfortable, although there are cases of abnormal heat. Tourists, especially from the EU, often want to buy a villa in Alicante for permanent residence.

Peculiarities of Houses for Sale in Alicante

You can also buy a house in Alicante for investment: on average, you can return up to 8.2% of the property value per year by renting it. There are practically no downtimes, as tourists visit the region all year round.

Advantages buying a house in Alicante:

  • Climate adaptation. Houses with high ceilings and terraces for natural ventilation in conditions of 25–30°C in summer.
  • Spacious adjoining areas. Villas with plots from 400-1000 sq.m. with gardens and private pools.
  • Mortgage for foreigners. Banks such as CaixaBank offer loans at 2.5-4% per annum for up to 25 years.

Houses and Villas Prices in Alicante

The price of houses in Alicante has been steadily increasing in recent years: in 2022, the average price was €1,700 per sq.m., in 2023 – €1,840, and in 2024, €1,942. But the most important thing is the variety of types of houses: there are villas, cottages, townhouses, chalets, duplexes, bungalows and houses by the sea.

Average house price in Alicante by type:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€, 2024)

Estimated total cost (€)
Villa 150–400 2200–3500 330,000–1,400,000
Cottage 100–200 1800–2500 180,000–500,000
Townhouse 80–150 1700–2500 136,000–375,000
Chalet 120–250 2000–3000 240,000–750,000
Duplex 100–180 1600–2300 160,000–414,000
Bungalow 60–120 1500–2200 90,000–264,000
House by the sea 120–300 2500–4000 300,000–1,200,000

Popular Areas of Alicante to Buy a House

The most popular area of the province is Finestrat. It is located 10 km from Benidorm and is known for its luxury villas with sea and mountain views, priced from €630,000 per 200 sq.m with a 500 sq.m. rental area. Rental yield is up to 7% per annum.

Other popular areas:

  • Playa de San Juan (Alicante city). The best beach on the Costa Blanca, awarded the Blue Flag. Villas and townhouses cost from €350,000 per 150 sq.m.
  • Gran Alacant (Santa Pola). Coastal area where bungalows and townhouses start from €200,000 per 100 sq.m. High rental demand due to the proximity to Cala Gran beach.
  • Torrevieja. A resort town with affordable bungalows from €110,000 per 70 sq.m. Rent brings in up to 8% per annum thanks to 1.2 million tourists annually.
  • Cabo de las Huertas (Alicante city). Exclusive area with houses by the sea from €600,000 per 200 sq.m. Popular with wealthy buyers from Europe.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House or Villa in Alicante

Can foreigners buy a house in Alicante?

Foreigners can buy a house in Alicante without restrictions. You need an NIE (issued in 7-14 days) and a Spanish bank account.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Alicante for rent?

Selling houses in Alicante with subsequent rental to tourists brings 6-8% per annum. In Torrevieja, bungalows are rented for €600-€1000 per month, and villas in Finestrat for €2000-€3000. Short-term rentals in season (June-September) bring up to €200 per day.

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