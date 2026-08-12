Houses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Alicante is not only a city, but also an entire province that is a small protrusion on the Iberian Peninsula directly into the Mediterranean Sea. The sea has a very strong influence on the local climate: on the coast it is mild, but deeper on the mainland it is dry. But due to the mountains, the temperature remains comfortable, although there are cases of abnormal heat. Tourists, especially from the EU, often want to buy a villa in Alicante for permanent residence.

Peculiarities of Houses for Sale in Alicante

You can also buy a house in Alicante for investment: on average, you can return up to 8.2% of the property value per year by renting it. There are practically no downtimes, as tourists visit the region all year round.

Advantages buying a house in Alicante:

Climate adaptation. Houses with high ceilings and terraces for natural ventilation in conditions of 25–30°C in summer.

Spacious adjoining areas. Villas with plots from 400-1000 sq.m. with gardens and private pools.

Mortgage for foreigners. Banks such as CaixaBank offer loans at 2.5-4% per annum for up to 25 years.

Houses and Villas Prices in Alicante

The price of houses in Alicante has been steadily increasing in recent years: in 2022, the average price was €1,700 per sq.m., in 2023 – €1,840, and in 2024, €1,942. But the most important thing is the variety of types of houses: there are villas, cottages, townhouses, chalets, duplexes, bungalows and houses by the sea.

Average house price in Alicante by type:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€, 2024) Estimated total cost (€) Villa 150–400 2200–3500 330,000–1,400,000 Cottage 100–200 1800–2500 180,000–500,000 Townhouse 80–150 1700–2500 136,000–375,000 Chalet 120–250 2000–3000 240,000–750,000 Duplex 100–180 1600–2300 160,000–414,000 Bungalow 60–120 1500–2200 90,000–264,000 House by the sea 120–300 2500–4000 300,000–1,200,000

Popular Areas of Alicante to Buy a House

The most popular area of the province is Finestrat. It is located 10 km from Benidorm and is known for its luxury villas with sea and mountain views, priced from €630,000 per 200 sq.m with a 500 sq.m. rental area. Rental yield is up to 7% per annum.

Other popular areas: